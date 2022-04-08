Black Man Stabbed to Death Allegedly By White Girlfriend Who Reportedly Posted to OnlyFans Hours Later

Police have arrested Courtney Tailor, an Instagram influencer, after being accused of fatally stabbing her Black boyfriend to death inside his Miami apartment.

Christian Toby Obumseli, 27, was identified as the victim who was murdered inside One Paraiso in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on Sunday, CBS Miami reported. Obumseli was attacked inside his home and died after being transported by Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Tailor has since been arrested and held under the Baker Act because she reportedly threatened suicide, Sportskeeda.com reports. The Baker Act requires anyone threatening self-harm to be held at a psychiatric facility for at least 72 hours.

Miami police department detained Tailor at the scene and took her in for a mental health evaluation.

Friends of Obumseli said he lived at the apartment with his girlfriend, Tailor. The two moved to South Florida from Texas in the past couple of years.

Those with information claim the couple was constantly in domestic disputes. Some who say they know the couple say Obumseli’s girlfriend was very active on OnlyFans and posted content after his death.

A tweet from Dallas TV reportedly identified Obumseli and his girlfriend saying she is the one who stabbed him to death before posting content to her OnlyFans just hours later.

Woman stabs man who attended Plano East High School to death in Miami apartment then posts content on her only fans just hours after pic.twitter.com/I8PGODMq9s — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) April 7, 2022

Friends and family describe Obumseli as someone who was very caring and full of life.

“He was just really high-energy, bright, intelligent, would bring a smile to anyone,” Obumseli’s friend Josh Ramsey said.

Now his loved ones are mourning his loss.

“These are our two friends we’ve gone on vacation with, we go to dinners with, we go out on the town with them, and it seems like it’s straight out of a crime documentary,” Ramsey said. “We would have never guessed it would have escalated to this point. I think I speak for our whole friend group, we are just shocked. Very distraught about this.”