News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Market Facebook Groups Selling Rideshare Accounts Without Background Checks Researchers identified at least 80 Facebook groups where members were selling rideshare accounts that bypass required background checks.







New research reveals that black market Facebook groups are offering rideshare accounts to buyers looking to bypass mandatory background checks.

A new report from the nonprofit tech watchdog Tech Transparency Project identified at least 80 Facebook groups where users frequently discuss buying, selling, and renting driver accounts for Uber, DoorDash, and UK-based Deliveroo, CNN reported. Researchers are looking into these “black market groups” as they may allow individuals to bypass background checks and license requirements, putting users at risk.

“It’s incredibly concerning because part of the reason Uber has been such an attractive tool for women, in particular, is because there’s some sort of semblance of safety when there’s tracking of who this person is … if something were to happen,” said Tech Transparency Project Director Katie Paul. “If that’s not the case, then what’s the point of using this platform?”

One group, “UBER ACCOUNT FOR RENT WORLDWIDE,” has over 22,000 members and includes exchanges where members can be seen soliciting Uber accounts in cities nationwide.

“Need an Uber Eats account in Jacksonville, FL ASAP.” “I have one,” one exchange reads.

“Looking for an Uber Eats account to rent in Virginia.”

“Available,” says another.

Researchers warn that these black market groups allow unlicensed rideshare or delivery drivers to pose as legitimate drivers, putting users at risk who rely on platforms like Uber and DoorDash to properly vet their workers. Spokespeople for popular rideshare and food delivery platforms are speaking out.

“Our tough approach is delivering clear results: we’re deactivating more fraudulent accounts, conducting more real-time identity checks, and preventing more offenders from returning,” DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said.

“When we determine that an account holder is engaging in account sharing or other forms of fraud, we ban their account from the platform,” an Uber spokesperson said.

After learning about the report, a Meta spokesperson said the company would review the findings and remove any content that violated its policies. So far, five Facebook groups — including “UBER ACCOUNT FOR RENT WORLDWIDE” — have been removed for breaking Meta’s rules on fraud, scams, and deceptive practices.

RELATED CONTENT: Boxing Champ Adrien Broner Cops To Getting Jumped In Nightclub Brawl: ’18 vs. 2′