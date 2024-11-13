Politics by Kandiss Edwards Black Men Discuss Why They Are Embracing The Conservative Agenda Post-Election Black men in Atlanta discuss the pull of conservatism.







Black men’s reticence to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election became a topic of discussion towards the end of her campaign. Amid Harris’s sweeping loss to President-elect Donald Trump, the post-mortems are plenty. In a YouTube video posted by the Associated Press, Black men are speaking out about their reasoning.

Black men spoke at the Legacy Barbershop in Atlanta. Haneef Robinson spoke about what he believed was Trump’s firm positions on issues and Harris’s lack of consistency when discussing proposed policy. However, he did not specify any particular policies he agreed or disagreed with.

“Trump was at least standing on stuff like he had clear — he told you what he was going to do, what he wanted. She was like flip-flop, like she ain’t she wasn’t standing she wasn’t standing on nothing.”

Robinson continued to speak about society’s weakness, an excess of civility. He denounced the need for proper etiquette and say’s Trump’s ability to veer off message is admirable.

“Society getting soft like everything, so soft sensitive filter and all that, and then you got Trump he going to say what want like regardless he don’t really got no filter.”

Ayinde Luqman, a Fulton County resident, points to Harris’s embracing LGBTQ+ rights as the reason for Black men’s exodus of support. He spoke about how the Republican party is viewed through the eyes of Black men.

“They see people who are about family. On the left, you see this notion that a family can look like anything other than a man and a woman. And there a lot of young man that don’t believe in that. They don’t agree.”

There is no doubt that Black males are slowly migrating away from the Democratic party. Exit polls show that 74% of Black men voted in favor of Harris and her policy programs. Still, 24% of Black men supported Trump in 2024, according to a PBS analysis.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the Black and Latino men becoming the new “swing voters.”

Black and Latinx voters cited the economy and jobs as a reason they voted for Trump, although Trump’s policies are expected to make the cost of living even more expensive.

RELATED CONTENT: Kamala Harris Won 78% Of Black Men’s Vote — Analysts Say It Should’ve Been More