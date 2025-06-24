Uncategorized by Ahsan Washington Brother: Tap Into These Resources During Black Men Mental Health Month Black men face a solitary struggle when addressing mental health







Black men throughout America face a solitary struggle when addressing mental health issues due to stigma, cultural misunderstandings, and restricted access to culturally competent care. Across the nation, numerous organizations are altering mental health support by establishing secure and validating spaces where Black men can focus on their mental wellness. Here are 10 mental health resources that empower Black men to regain and protect their peace and mental well-being through barbershop therapy and a range of peer support networks.

The Confess Project – Georgia

The Confess Project began operations in 2016 from its Atlanta headquarters as a national program designed to train barbers to become mental health advocates. Barbers deliver mental health assistance and resources to clients through their training programs and community involvement activities. To participate in activities, visit The Confess Project’s online portal to find participating barbers. You can also submit your application for ambassador status. The project leverages the deeply rooted trust that barbershops have within Black communities to promote healing.

Black Men Heal – Pennsylvania

Philadelphia’s Black Men Heal emerged in 2018 to provide therapy sessions specifically for Black men, led by licensed clinicians of color. To participate, individuals may submit applications for the complimentary eight-week therapy program offered at BlackMenHeal.org. The importance of this program lies in its provision of authentic therapeutic care for Black men through therapists who can relate to their lived experiences, thereby eliminating the need for code-switching.

BEAM (Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective) – California

The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, also known as BEAM, was founded in California in 2017. The organization works to enhance emotional well-being within Black communities through training programs, peer support networks, and digital tools. Participation opportunities include joining community healing circles, attending virtual workshops, and exploring resources in the BEAM community. BEAM’s dedication to delivering community-focused healthcare while breaking down systemic barriers to mental wellness establishes it as a major entity in the mental health field.

The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation – Florida Chapter

Established nationally in 2018, with Florida programs commencing in 2020, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation-Florida Chapter operates from Tallahassee, while maintaining regional activities. Actress Taraji P. established the foundation and delivers culturally competent mental health services, including free virtual therapy for Black men and youth. The program offers community wellness events and scholarships for therapists. The foundation in Florida partners with local HBCUs and churches to provide direct services. Individuals interested in participating can submit applications for free therapy services or register for events online at BorisLHensonFoundation.org. The “Heard. Healed. Empowered.” campaign focuses on Black men by working to eliminate financial and cultural barriers to healthcare access, while leveraging celebrity influence to reduce therapy stigma and promote wellness throughout the Black community.

Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health – Illinois

Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health – Illinois emerged in 2020 and operates from Chicago. The initiative seeks to merge café culture with mental health awareness by providing therapy funding and free support groups. Participation opportunities include visiting its Chicago café, which holds special significance since it aims to integrate therapy into daily environments for young Black men who grew up in the hip-hop culture.

Therapy for Black Men – New York

Established in 2018, Therapy for Black Men operates nationwide from its headquarters in New York City. Black men can find culturally sensitive therapists and coaches through their mission, which aims to ensure easy access. A searchable directory is available for users to browse, and they also have the option to become members of the free online community. This platform eliminates uncertainty by ensuring that users find experts who understand their specific needs.

Brother, You’re on My Mind – Washington, D.C.

The collaboration between Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the National Institute on Minority Health, through Brother, You’re on My Mind, aims to raise awareness about depression in Black men. Established in 2017 with its headquarters in Washington, D.C., this initiative develops mental health literacy programs within historically Black institutions and neighborhoods. Participation opportunities include engaging in educational campaigns or organizing events with the toolkits.

Real Men. Real Talk. – Texas

Real Men. Real Talk. emerged in 2021 as a platform where monthly discussions on men’s mental health occur under the guidance of local therapists and community leaders. The Houston-based organization works to establish a secure environment where men can discuss their mental health openly and authentically without facing judgment.

Black Male Wellness Walk – Ohio

Established in 2004 as a national initiative from Columbus, Ohio, Black Male Wellness Walk operates chapters across more than 15 cities. The organization is dedicated to promoting physical and mental health awareness among Black men and boys. This walk/ run link creates awareness around physical and mental health while promoting brotherhood among Black men.

Soul 2 Soul Sisters – Colorado

This Denver-based organization, established in 2015, now pursues goals that extend its focus beyond Black women and femmes. Healing justice circles and wellness spaces now operate to support Black men while addressing racial trauma and police violence alongside systemic injustice. Soul 2 Soul Sisters partners with Black male therapists and activists to host community-led healing events and spiritual wellness programs. The website offers opportunities for individuals to participate in healing circles or attend mental health events.

