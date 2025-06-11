Ice-T Champions Black Men Getting Mental Health In Check

While celebrating National Iced Tea Day with the Raising Cane’s restaurant franchise, actor and entrepreneur Ice-T discussed how mental health affects Black people, particularly Black men.

According to TheGrio, the New Jersey-bred rapper-turned-actor spoke with the media outlet about being a spokesperson for the brand and provided details about the struggles people encounter when dealing with their mental health.

With mental health still being taboo among Black men, although it’s been a little more acceptable recently, the struggle among them still meets resistance. The man born Tracey Marrow brought up the suicide of Bronx-born, East Orange-raised recording artist, Chino XL, as an example. Chino committed suicide less than a year ago on July 28.

“Black men, we have the biggest egos about health in general… We’re strong. We don’t go to the doctor. We don’t take care of ourselves until it’s usually too late,” Ice-T tells the media outlet. “I had a friend, Chino XL, commit suicide recently, and I always was just like, ‘Man, why didn’t you call me?'”

He explains that we’re scared to talk to people about issues we’re having because we fear the things we discuss may be used against us in the future. However, he encourages people to share their problems with someone they trust. Not to hold so much inside as we all go through things that may get to us because we’re not expressing ourselves.

“Every single human being walking around is dealing with some sh**, everyone. And what happens is we start to think our problem is we’re the only person dealing with it. When you think you’re the only one dealing with a particular problem, you’re not at all. There are thousands of people that deal with that same neglect problems, but you need to reach out and talk to somebody.”

The New Jack City actor also advises Black men not to let their ego affect their mental health.

“As far as Black men out there, don’t be so boss that you can’t tell somebody that you’re hurt. You know that ain’t nothing soft about that. Because the other option is not acceptable, hurting yourself or hurting somebody because you’re hurt.”

