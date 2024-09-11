Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Mom-Owned Baby Essentials Brand Partners With Target To Expand Line Of Shea-Infused Diapers Happy Hues Company diapers are expanding nationwide with Target.







Congrats to The Happy Hues Company, the Black-mom-owned and inclusivity-centered baby essentials brand that just embarked on a national retail expansion with Target.

Announced on Aug. 26, the purpose-driven baby brand marked a milestone with its first national retail expansion and introduction of new product offerings. The major retail partnership comes just 18 months after Happy Hues made its launch into the $88 billion baby and toddler care industry with its unisex shea butter-infused diapers designed with hyper-dry absorption technology. Made to offer a snug, comfortable fit, Happy Hues diapers and pull-ups feature a double leak guard and a freshness flag wetness indicator for added convenience.

Established by cultural architect and brand strategist Eunique Jones Gibson, The Happy Hues Co. has garnered a significant following through its distinctive focus on joy, inclusivity, and representation in baby and toddler products. Innovation has been at the forefront of Happy Hues’ product offerings. Its first product launch introduced training pants creatively named “Big-ups,” which premiered alongside an animated series featuring the Happy Hues Crew—a group of four diverse characters that infused potty training with representation and a sense of community.

“We’ve been working at this for over four years, so to partner with Target just 18 months after finally launching, in such a highly competitive category, and as a Black-owned and mom-founded business is mind-blowing,” Founder Eunique Jones Gibson said in a press release.

“It’s a testament to how necessary the enduring message of joy, happiness, and community is within the diaper aisle. It feels good to know that we’re enhancing the journey not only through our products, but in how we’re helping to affirm little ones along the way.”

As part of the expansion, the hypoallergenic, shea-infused Big-ups training pants will return, accompanied by new product offerings like “Wipe Me Downs” fragrance-free baby wipes. The brand also extends into the diaper market with “Cuddlers,” designed for newborns and infants, and “Go-Getters,” crafted for walkers and crawlers. In addition, Big-ups will feature a fresh product design alongside its inaugural “I Am” positive affirmation pull-ups; parents can now choose the “Hey Young World” edition for their toddlers, featuring a vibrant space-themed motif that joyfully reminds them the world is genuinely theirs.

Cuddlers will feature designs like the “I Am” affirmation to inspire babies and “You’ve Got This” to motivate parents during those early morning and late-night diaper changes. Go-Getters products will showcase playful, nostalgic phrases such as “Poop! There it is” and “Hug Life,” adding fun to the potty training journey.

The Happy Hues expansion doesn’t just stop at its diapers. To continue its mission to nurture happy and healthy babies, the brand introduced new 3-D animated episodes of its Happy Hues crew members that promote learning and in-person mascot appearances at events and pop-ups throughout the year to engage with children directly.

The company is also introducing a redesigned website that offers a fresh way to bring inclusivity and community to life through a unique tool that lets consumers create their own personalized Happy Hues Crew member modeled after their child or even their inner child. The tool was made in response to a study that shows how much a child’s self-worth is heightened when they see diverse characters who look like them.

Along with its mission of bringing inclusivity to the baby and toddler care industry, 5% of Happy Hues’ net proceeds will be donated to nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting underserved youth, contributing to the company’s mission to give back.