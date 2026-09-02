(Photo: NappyStock) Entrepreneurship by Sidnee Michelle Black-Owned Bakery Covers 1 Month’s Rent in 24 Hours Thanks To Co-Sign From ‘Ms. Rachel’ Ashley La Bomme-Benson, owner of The Bomme Sweets, responded to an Aug. 11 Threads post from Ms. Rachel.







A Black-owned Los Angeles cookie company saw a surge in orders after children’s educator and content creator Ms. Rachel amplified the business on social media, generating enough sales within 24 hours to cover the owner’s $3,650 monthly rent, Inc.com reports.

Ashley La Bomme-Benson, owner of The Bomme Sweets, responded to an Aug. 11 Threads post from Rachel Accurso, known professionally as Ms. Rachel, asking Black entrepreneurs to share their businesses with her online community, according to the outlet.

Despite the post already attracting more than 4,000 responses, La Bomme-Benson introduced herself, shared photos of her cookies, and later posted a message thanking Accurso for supporting Black-owned businesses.

Accurso reposted La Bomme-Benson’s message and followed her account. Soon after, orders began arriving.

“I got an alert from Shopify that I had a cookie order,” La Bomme-Benson told Inc. “I [hadn’t] had a cookie order in over a year.”

The Bomme Sweets received 10 additional orders within about 10 minutes, according to Inc. An hour later, orders had increased fivefold. Within two weeks of Accurso’s amplification, the business had received 102 cookie orders and generated more than 330,000 views on Threads.

La Bomme-Benson said the orders received during the first 24 hours covered her $3,650 rent for the following month.

“It gave me a boost of confidence that I can do this,” she told Inc. “Even though I had a dry spell, it doesn’t last forever.”

The sales surge came during a difficult year for the bakery. La Bomme-Benson said custom orders had generated about $7,000 in 2026 as consumers faced economic pressures and increasingly treated baked goods as a luxury rather than a necessity.

Accurso’s promotion also boosted Miiriya, a marketplace founded by Lamine Loco that connects consumers with Black-owned businesses. Miiriya’s Threads following jumped from 84,000 to 95,000 within two days, and businesses on the platform recorded more than 450 sales within five days.

Since Aug. 11, more than 900 active Black-owned businesses on Miiriya generated about 780 sales totaling $16,200, the outlet reports.

Both entrepreneurs are now looking to build on the attention. La Bomme-Benson is considering a cookie subscription service and hopes to eventually open a brick-and-mortar bakery. Loco plans to expand Miiriya’s audience while reducing the company’s reliance on social media.

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