Black-Owned Beer Companies To Indulge On National Beer Day

In the spirit of National Beer Day, which falls on April 7, BLACK ENTERPRISE is highlighting eight Black-owned beer and brewing companies that are making great strides in the craft beer sector. These businesses not only present a range of delicious beer but also represent diversity, economic empowerment, and cultural visibility. Support these Black-owned breweries that are bringing flavor and community to the craft beer scene.

Down Home Brewing

Down Home Brewing was established in 2017 by the Atlanta-based Chris Reeves. The brewery is Georgia’s first Black-owned craft beer manufacturer. Reeves collaborated with William Allen Moore, a Morehouse student, to expand the venture. Although they lack a tangible brewery at the moment, they leverage contract brewing to sell their products in more than 130 Georgia outlets with aspirations of a physical site in the future. Their collection features Georgia Hooch IPA, T-Pom Pomegranate Wheat Ale, Down Right Hazy IPA, and Muddy Water Porter. Each beer embodies bold flavors.

Crown & Hops Brewing Co.

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., a brewery owned by Black individuals and located in Inglewood, California, is the work of two co-founders, Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter. Being the first Black woman-owned brewery based out of the neighborhood. Crowns & Hops aims to maintain cultural heritage, introduce new flavors, and unite people through producing excellent beer. Crowns & Hops crafts a range of unique beers, such as Mama’s Peaches, a peach cobbler tart ale. The beer brand also received an award for initiatives such as the “8 Trill Pils” program aimed at Black-owned breweries. The brewery has set a path towards providing diverse and adequate cultural representation in the beer industry.

Harlem Brewing Co.

Harlem Brewing Company is a craft brewery that was established in November 2000 and is the creation of Celeste Beatty. Beatty is the only African American woman in the United States who owns a brewery. The brewery is based in Harlem, New York, and is inspired by the neighborhood’s cultural history. Harlem Brewery produces beers that commemorate African American culture. Beatty started homebrewing in her apartment. She came up with the idea to make signature beers like the Sugar Hill Golden Ale, which is named after the historic neighborhood of Harlem.

Cajun Fire Brewing Company

Cajun Fire Brewing Company is a phenomenal brewery established in 2011 by Jon Renthrope in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is the first brewery in the South owned by a Black person and the first brewery in the country that both Black and Native American individuals own. Due to his love for craft beer and belief in his cultural heritage, Renthrope founded the brewery after he was encouraged by these factors. He created Cajun Fire Brewing to not only represent the traditions and culture of New Orleans but also contribute to solving the socioeconomic issues present in the area. The company’s motto, “Brewing for socioeconomic change one pint at a time,” particularly epitomizes its goal of New Orleans East revitalization through the development of jobs and community building. Cajun Fire’s beers are made using various influences from Cajun, Creole, Houma Indian, and African Diaspora traditions.

Khonso Brewing

Khonso Brewing is an Atlanta-based craft brewery established in 2017 by friends Kevin Downing, Corby Hannah, and William Teasley. The name “Khonso” is a tribute to Khonso Im-Heb, the legendary ancient Egyptian brewer known for the drinks that the pharaohs and the commoners would enjoy. The founders, who embarked on their homebrewing journey in 2013, set up Khonso Brewing to bring innovative and diverse beer offerings that honor the cultural heritage and promote community engagement. Their beers, including Standing Peachtree, Pullman Yard, and Sweet Auburn, are named to pay tribute to Atlanta’s neighborhoods and the city’s history. Khonso Brewing proposes an “escape from the ordinary.”

Sankofa Beer Co.

Sankofa Beer Company is a Washington, D.C.-based craft beer producer and distributor. Sankofa Beer was founded in 2017 by lifelong friends Kofi Meroe and Amado Carsky. “Sankofa” originates from the Ashanti/Akan people of Ghana, meaning “go back and get.” The term symbolizes the importance of understanding and embracing one’s heritage to build a strong future. Meroe and Carsky, who grew up together in West Africa, began homebrewing in 2012 and experimented with incorporating flavors from their upbringing. Their flagship beer, HYPEbiscus, is a pale ale infused with hibiscus flowers, a nod to the popular West African hibiscus tea known as bissap. The company’s mission is to create a space where culture meets craft, drawing inspiration from their West African roots to expand the conventions of craft beer.

Joyhound Beer Company

Joyhound Beer Company is a family-run craft brewery in Baltimore. The company’s founder, Alfred Rotimi, is a neuroscientist and a brewer. His passion for brewing and his background in science inspired Rotimi to start Joyhound as the fusion of science, art, and community, with the slogan “Craft Beer for Nerds, by Nerds.” The brewery relies on contract brewing and distributes its products in over 65 locations, including Trader Joe’s and Total Wine. Their beers— Tailwagger, Foggy Chesapeake, and Plum Power Sour—are the finest examples of the unique flavors and locally sourced ingredients. The name Joyhound is a tribute to the fact that brewing brings joy to the family and represents the family’s love of dogs. The company is committed to the principles of STEAM, the creative process of beer-making, and having fun with it.

18th Street Brewery

18th Street Brewery is a Hammond, Indiana brewery established in 2010 by Drew Fox, who got the inspiration from a trip to Belgium that made him fall in love with various beer styles. With the mission of brewers crafting creative, high-quality beers, the brewery presents a multitude of types such as saisons, IPAs, stouts, lagers, and pricey B&B like the double milk stout “Hunter” and the pale ale “Candi Crushable.” The brewery operates in two locations: a large production facility and brewpub in Hammond and a smaller taproom in Gary, Indiana, the original taproom with a 10-barrel open fermentation system. The vision of Drew Fox combines creativity and culture with a love for beer, which will be the main driver of the brand’s distinctive identity.

