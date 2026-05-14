BLAQOLA Is A Black-Owned Granola Brand, Blending Art And Community

What is BLAQOLA Granola?

As consumers seek healthier snack options and more ways to support Black-owned businesses, BLAQOLA Granola is establishing itself as a brand that combines culture, wellness, and creativity in one product line.

Founded by entrepreneur Alita Carter, this Black-owned granola company describes itself as a place “where art and granola meet.”

It offers artisan-style snacks made with natural ingredients and focuses on community engagement. The company began with a mission centered on quality, culture, and representation, while also providing opportunities for artists and creatives to gain visibility through the brand’s packaging and storytelling.

The Product Line: Artisan Flavors and Ingredients

BLAQOLA currently sells three signature granola flavors in its online store. Each blend aims to enhance everyday snacking, breakfast, and on-the-go meals. The first flavor, ‘Choc Rock’, is “a multi-dimensional granola with deep character, combining organic dark chocolate with salted cashew nuts,” according to the company’s website. The second is ‘Notta Nut,’ which “delivers the same expertly toasted oats, seeds, and signature spice blend that made the original legendary, now crafted for those who prefer their granola nut-free.” The third is ‘The Bomb Batch,’ which is “a masterful blend of hearty toasted oats, premium nuts, and crunchy seeds, all kissed with a special blend of warm, aromatic spices.”

The company promotes its products as versatile options that can be enjoyed with yogurt, fruit, or on their own. According to the brand’s website, its granola emphasizes authentic ingredients and offers a “nourishing adventure” for those looking for healthier choices.

A Mission of Representation and Quality

Beyond food, BLAQOLA is also heavily focused on art and collaboration. Through its affiliated platform, COCOASAVVY, the company aims to highlight artists whose work deserves more attention. The brand is actively looking for creatives and artists to help create new packaging concepts as it enhances its visual identity and product presentation.

The company is partnering with organizations and community initiatives as part of its outreach efforts. BLAQOLA has already contributed to notable charitable and cultural events, including the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation’s “Legacy of Love Gala.”

The brand’s focus on culture and community extends to fundraising opportunities. Its website promotes partnerships for retail and fundraising efforts, positioning the granola line as both a food product and a community-centered business model.

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