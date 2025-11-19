Black-Owned Brands To Cop Quarter Zips During The ‘YN-To-YG’ Trend

The quarter zip has emerged as a critical fashion element in the transition from YN to YG era because it connects a casual and refined style with a conservative look that often projects maturity. The young gentlemen who are shirking YN culture for the quarter-zip trend are growing up and projecting themselves in a new light. They’re commanding respect and they mean business. As young Black mean change their mindset with this new trend, it’s only right to invest in Black-owned businesses that cater specifically to this quarter-zip look — and keep Black dollars circulating between Black hands. Here are six Black-owned brands that sell elevated quarter-zip styles with top craftsmanship.

Black Owned Everything

The Billie Quarter Zip Jacket, part of Black Owned Everything’s curated collection, features a windbreaker design with quarter-zip functionality and embroidered details on both front and back of the garment. The jacket is sold online through Black Owned Everything and blends streetwear elements with an elevated quarter zip look that suits the transition from YN to YG style. Young gentlemen can pair the jacket with a tee or light turtleneck and wear it with tailored joggers or dark denim.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCs1mjEM6oz/?igsh=MnNrNTVueDhjbTZi

The Black Of It All

The Black of It All’s Quarter Zip Pullover displays the prominent statement, “Minding My Black-Owned Business” both on its front and back. This pullover, which is currently available online, merges urban style with a grown-up mission. YGs could pair it with just about anything in their closets and minimal accessories.

D’IYANU

The Hamadi Men’s African Print Quarter Zip Sweater from D’IYANU, a Black-owned brand that combines African prints with contemporary menswear, comes in the “black cream tribal” pattern. This unique streetwear piece for grown men showcases a cultural print and a quarter-zip design and is currently available for purchase at D’IYANU’s online store. Create an elevated fashion look by matching this piece with solid trousers or dark denim.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DQ97gWeEePR/?igsh=MXkwODdodTBnajM0cg==

Eastside Golf

The Signature Quarter Zip from Eastside Golf features a lightweight performance fabric in a quarter-zip design. The product can be purchased through online channels and at specific retail locations. The YG wardrobe upgrade needs this piece because it connects athletic apparel with streetwear fashion. The garment works well for golfing and casual wear when matched with chinos and tennis shoes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ7THOsD0fO/?igsh=dDA0dm9sY2RvYzR1

Spencer Badu

The minimalist sportswear collection by Spencer Badu features quarter-zip pullovers and half-zips. You can purchase these items at Spencer Badu’s web store starting today. These pieces create a sophisticated grown-man appearance which balances street style with refined essentials. Combine these pieces with tailored joggers or dark slim-fit trousers and low-key sneakers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_lcFDqvlI1/?igsh=MWpucnpoZnM5Yno2eA==

Actively BLACK

The brand Actively BLACK, which supports and reinvests in the Black community, sells elevated basics including quarter zips which will be released soon. The company’s website and Instagram shop occasionally release new arrivals throughout the year. Supporting the basics category in Black-owned fashion is crucial, and these basics can be layered or worn solo. They match perfectly with tapered joggers or fresh sneakers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRLkV-_EXsO/?igsh=a2IwbDl0NWVjMGE2

