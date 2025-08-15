Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington These Black-Owned Car Dealerships Are Thriving In The Automotive Industry Black-owned car dealerships are far and in between







Black-owned car dealerships are few and far between. Recent statistics from National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) and the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) indicate that of the roughly 18,000 throughout the United States a mere 8% are owned by minority groups. To date, just 266 car dealerships are Black-owned. Disparity aside, these Black-owned dealerships are thriving in the automotive industry by offering their clientele a range of vehicles and treating customers like royalty with much-deserved dignity and respect. Let’s take a look at eight dealerships that are really making a name for themselves across the country.

Famba Automotive Inc.

Faith Mba, an entrepreneur who owns the Famba Automotive Inc. dealership in Vermont. The company was set up in 2018. Famba specializes in Toyota and Ford sales. You can find them at 6896 US Route 5 in Westminster. Faith started out vending at a street market in Nigeria, and now the Nigerian American owns a dealership for both Toyota and Ford in the U.S. Famba Automotive is all about making sure customers are happy and community involvement. Famba has a selection of new and used cars to choose from. Faith’s journey is a part of what makes this dealership unique.

Mills Auto Group

Mills Automotive Group is an Black-owned dealership group that has been around since 2008. Mills Auto is based in Pineville, North Carolina. The company was founded by Damian Mills, an entrepreneur who made a mark in the industry. What sets Mills Auto apart is the range of brands the company offers. We’re talking Toyota, Volkswagen, Genesis, BMW, Mercedes Benz, Maserati, Audi, and Sprinter to name a few. If you’re ever in the area you can find them at 10724 Pineville Road, in the heart of Pineville. There are a lot of options under one roof.



RLJ McLarty Landers Automotive Holding L.L.C.

RLJ McLarty Landers Automotive Holding is a dealership in Little Rock, Arkansas. RLJ McLarty Landers has a group of dealerships under its belt, selling all types of vehicles. The company was started back in 2007 by Robert L. Johnson. RLJ McLarty Landers Automotive Holding is not just about selling cars. It’s also about giving back to the community. As one of few Black-owned car companies in the U.S., RLJ McLarty Landers Automotive Holding is passionate about promoting diversity and helping out in their neighborhood.

Sutton Auto Team

Sutton Auto Team has been a staple in the Midwest since 1989, when it was founded by Nathaniel “Nate” Sutton. The dealership is mostly known for selling Fords, but deals other brands, too. Based in Matteson, Illinois, the company started small and has since expanded into a dealership group that serves the whole state. What sets Sutton Auto Team apart is its customer service and dedication to the community. Sutton Auto Team is passionate about giving back and being involved in the community, which is one reason they’re so beloved. The dealership company is a player in the auto market. The family-owned business is led by Nate Sutton’s daughter, Karen Sutton-Ford.

BMW of the Hudson Valley

In the heart of New York’s Hudson Valley is a BMW dealership that stands out from the rest. BMW of the Hudson Valley, situated in Poughkeepsie, is owned by Ronald Walton, a businessman with enthusiasm and passion for the brand. Since its launch in 2009, this dealership has become the go-to place for BMW fans in the area. Whether you’re in the market for a brand new car or something preowned, BMW of the Hudson Valley has got you covered.

Lexus of Huntsville

Lexus of Huntsville in Huntsville, Alabama, has been around since 2016. What’s pretty remarkable about this place is that it’s owned by Ellenae Fairhurst, who happens to be the first African American woman to ever own a Lexus dealership in the U.S. If you’re in the market for a set of wheels, Lexus of Huntsville has a selection of brand-new and preowned Lexus vehicles to choose from. The dealership tends to offer high-end cars.



Jackson Acura

If you’re in the market for a set of wheels, you should check out Jackson Acura in Roswell, Georgia. The dealership is 51% Black-owned by Harvey Jackson and has been around since 2006. Jackson Acura has built a reputation for treating their customers like royalty. The business earned a whopping $56 million in revenue in 2009.

Pittman Enterprises

Pittman Enterprises has come a long way since Winston R. Pittman Sr. first started the company in Louisville, Kentucky back in 1987. What began as a dealership, has blossomed into one of the largest African American-owned auto dealership groups in the country. Today, Pittman Enterprises is spread across multiple states, offers a range of car brands and top notch customer services and is heavy on the customer service.

