DJ Envy’s ‘Drive Your Dreams’ Car Show Exceeds Expectations In Virginia, Heads To New Jersey Next

Raashaun Casey, better known to hip-hop fans as The Breakfast Club‘s DJ Envy, along with The BBS (Black Business Society) Boys, hosted a successful “Drive Your Dreams” Car Show in Hampton, VA, on July 19.

Next stop for the show that melds hip-hop and car culture: Secaucus, New Jersey, on August 16.

“What a great weekend we had,” The BBS Boys wrote on Instagram. “The car show was a huge success. Here are a few feedbacks we received from people who were in attendance and from the vendors. Shout-out to everyone who came out to support.”

The “Drive Your Dreams” Car Show was held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Attendees saw custom classic vehicles and supercars that showcased automotive designs. There were various activities at the car show, which included gaming trucks, bounce houses, food vendors, and even attractions for kids to enjoy.

“We were blown away by the love,” said Reginald Frierson and DJ Thoro, founders of The BBS Boys, in a written statement. “To see that many families, car lovers, and culture curators under one roof—it was special. Hampton showed out and reminded us why we do this.”

DJ Envy and the BBS Boys will take the show up north to the Meadowlands Expo Center next month. They are telling people to expect “a heavy-hitting mix of rare cars, music, culture, and vibes” you won’t find anywhere else.

DJ Envy took to social media to promote the next show and thank the people who attended the Hampton show.