Jazmin Truesdale Created Her Own Seat At The Table With ‘Aza Comics,’ To Present Black Women As Superheros

Aza Comics is giving girls a trip through the universe. That’s what the creator of the comic promises.

Jazmin Truesdale started the Black-owned, all-women comic-book universe because she wanted to see herself and other minorities represented, she told CBS News in an interview.

The Aza Universe creator said friends inspired some of the characters. She recalled being out one night with a diverse group of friends identifying as Black, Latina, and South Asian. Truesdale told CBS News, “I was like, if I want to see myself [represented], I’m sure they want to see themselves.”

“That’s how the whole Keepers was born. It’s like a group of women from different parts of the world all fighting to protect the universe,” she continued.