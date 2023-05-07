These Black-Owned Destinations Are What You Need To Decompress

The daily grind can be tiresome. One of these Black-owned destinations could be an easy fix.

Whether you have a free afternoon or a long weekend, take some time to get away, refocus, recenter, and rejuvenate. In the meantime, support Black hospitality business owners in the process.

Check out this list of six incredible Black-owned destinations worldwide, including a glamping-style bed and breakfast in Brooklyn, a jaw-dropping beachfront resort in Grenada, a luxurious oasis in Jamaica, and much more.

Akwaaba Mansion in Brooklyn, NY

Husband-and-wife team Glenn Pogue and former Editor-in-Chief for Essence magazine Monique Greenwood own the upscale lodging collection, the Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns. Boasting locations in Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Cape May, New Jersey, Akwaaba’s journey began in 1995 with the opening of a groundbreaking urban B&B in Brooklyn, New York. The 1860s landmark mansion is lit with ornate fireplaces, antiques, and Afrocentric elegance. Guests can indulge in private baths, double Jacuzzis, a secluded garden, a glassed-in porch, a shaded courtyard, and a personal concierge to arrange tours.

Spice Island Beach Resort in Grand Anse, Grenada

The award-winning Caribbean getaway Spice Island Beach Resort is on Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach. It is owned by the late Sir Royston O. Hopkin, who bought the resort in 1987 and is still family-owned. The all-inclusive resort comprises 64 suites, including premium Royal Collection Pool Suites, featuring amenities such as cedar saunas and large private pools. The Royal Cinnamon and Saffron Beach Suites are the premier category suites, ideal for romantic getaways or family vacations. Gourmet dining, an oceanfront swimming pool, scuba diving, sailing, non-motorized water sports, island tours, tennis, golf, and biking are a few activities that make a stay here extra special.

Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica

With 400 acres of tropical gardens and two miles of beachfront, the luxurious Half Moon resort gives you the luxury of time. Enjoy pure relaxation with yoga, a gentle stroll on a friendly horse, get adventurous with a scuba outing, or book one of several treatments in one of its 12 treatment rooms, some of which are housed in overwater bungalows. If you’re up for a fitness routine, don’t miss a beat with its state-of-the-art facilities and variety of classes and personal training sessions.

La Vida Divine Healing Institute in South America

La Vida Divine Healing Institute, a Black-owned wellness retreat in the breathtaking jungle of Maca, is nestled in the basin of the Amazon jungle in Ecuador. This is a place to visit in South America for those seeking fully immersive experiences in a natural environment. The retreat, owned by Jhoselyn Catalina Riffo and Courtney Gaddy, offers multi-day retreats pairing high-quality rest and relaxation periods with intense plant medicine experiences.

iwi fresh Garden Day Spa in Atlanta, GA

Located in downtown Atlanta, iwi Fresh Garden Day Spa invites you to feel like you’re relaxing in a blossoming botanical garden. Iwi stands for “it is what it is,” so decompress with spa treatments made with fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. The spa menu includes a variety of clean facials, massages, and wellness services that will leave you feeling great. And when you’re done, enjoy fresh juice from Yogi’s Juice Bar.

The Jenesis House in Arizona

Wellness enthusiast Jenesis Laforcarde owns Arizona’s first Black woman-owned wellness resort and spa, The Jenesis House, slated to open in 2025. From healing instructors and in-room meditation to Nordic spa treatments and more, Laforcarde looks forward to providing an experience that fits all types of people who seek to experience true self-care at the resort. Until then, The Jenesis House has offered unique experiences and an all-inclusive retreat series with destinations including Cabo, Sedona and Marrakesh.

Take some mental health days to check out these Black-owned destinations, and tell them BLACK ENTERPRISE sent you!

