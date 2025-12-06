Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Shop These Black-Owned Fitness And Tech Gems To Gift For The Holiday BLACK ENTERPRISE Kicks Off ‘12 Days Of Christmas’ Gifts







Black-owned brands need support during the holiday gifting season and beyond to sustain economic growth. BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Black-Owned Holiday Gift Guide presents 10 exceptional companies, on day five, who transform fashion, wellness, audio,and athletic performance through their storytelling, craftsmanship, and purposeful approaches. The global streetwear labels that reimagine retail join tech-forward audio brands which are designed by experts.

Daily Paper

The global fashion label Daily Paper combines African heritage with streetwear elements. The three childhood friends Hussein Suleiman, Jefferson Osei, and Abderrahmane Trabsini, transformed their 2008 creative blog into the Daily Paper brand in 2012. The brand operates globally with a main retail store in the United States and sells products worldwide. The brand provides ready-to-wear collections alongside capsule collections and accessories which showcase African patterns and diaspora narratives. A Daily Paper piece serves as a wearable statement piece with cultural significance that makes an ideal gift for people who appreciate heritage-driven fashion.

SPGBK

The designer watch company SPGBK produces HBCU-inspired watches that feature vibrant colors and bold accessible designs along with collegiate color schemes. The company sells affordable analog and digital watches that feature silicone straps and playful designs. SPGBK has maintained active operations through seasonal releases and special edition school-themed colorways during recent years. SPGBK operates from the U.S. with a North Carolina location while distributing products through online platforms and retail partners. The watches from SPGBK represent an affordable yet stylish choice for graduates, alumni or anyone looking for a playful watch that expresses their identity.

Therabody

Therabody was established by Dr. Jason Wersland to provide percussive massage guns, recovery technology, and wellness devices which aid in pain relief and performance and self-care. The company started its operations in 2008 before changing its name to Therabody and expanding into a worldwide wellness leader during the 2010s. The U.S.-based company distributes internationally and makes a useful present for athletes and busy professionals who focus on recovery and self-care.

Eastside Golf

Eastside Golf, a culture-forward golf lifestyle brand, modernizes the sport by blending golf experience and cultural storytelling. The brand, established in 2019, sells streetwear-influenced golf apparel and lifestyle accessories such as polos, hoodies, hats, and accessories. Eastside Golf achieved major cultural prominence by securing athlete and celebrity endorsements along with retail collaborations. Through its nationwide retail locations and recent expansion into airport and physical stores, the brand delivers representation and style both on and off the course to golfers and culture-first dressers.

Blackstock & Weber

Blackstock & Weber is a Brooklyn-based label which designer Chris Echevarria founded to make classic men’s footwear with contemporary design elements. Their handcrafted loafers, which include penny, horse-bit and tassel options, combine traditional shoemaking techniques with contemporary design elements. Blackstock & Weber started their journey in the late 2010s to redefine the loafer market. Their Brooklyn-based brand creates durable, fashionable shoes that have a timeless look, which makes them ideal for gift recipients who value quality and sartorial detail.

Powerhandz

Powerhandz is an athletic training gear company that was started by Darnell and Danyel Surrency Jones to help multi-sport athletes improve their hand strength and athletic performance. The company sells patented weighted training gloves along with accessories that enhance hand and arm strength, together with speed and coordination. The company operates from the Dallas area while distributing its products worldwide through sports retailers.

BLKBox Fitness

BLKBox Fitness, based in the UK, produces gym equipment and fitness products which they market through their commercial and home gym equipment range that includes racks, bars, plates, benches, and accessories. BLKBox gear is a useful gift for home gym builders or serious lifters, but check regional shipping and warranty details before making a purchase.

Soul Nation

Soul Nation (SOUL) is as a premium audio brand which partners with artists to create performance-focused designs. Its product range includes true wireless earbuds and headphones that deliver strong bass performance, together with clear sound and extended battery duration, across different model levels. Throughout the 2010s and 2020s, Soul Nation grew its product range and artist partnerships while distributing its models through retail stores and online platforms. The brand caters to listeners who value bass strength and extended battery performance; therefore, it makes a dope gift for people who commute and exercise.

Savant Studios

Savant Studios is a creative label and space in Brooklyn where community events are organized and streetwear is sold along with lifestyle pieces. Local designers and artists created the space to serve as a central hub for both local culture and limited-edition streetwear. Savant creates collectible wearable items and cultural gifts, which attract people who appreciate local culture together with limited-edition streetwear.

JRUMZ

Dr. Lana “Dr. J” Joseph established JRUMZ as an audio company which produces ear wear designed by audiologists. The brand markets its noise-canceling and high-clarity earbuds and headphones based on their sound quality and hearing health benefits. Through a range of product launches, JRUMZ has established itself as a Black woman-owned audio company in recent years. The U.S.-based brand sells products through online platforms and has established retail partnerships. The JRUMZ brand provides a considerate gift option for audiophiles and performers who want professional-grade sound design.

