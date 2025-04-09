Get Good Groceries At These Black-Owned Supermarkets

Black-owned businesses need support because it leads to economic empowerment, community sustainability, and long-term growth. This is also the case when it comes to our food source. Our financial support of Black grocers enables economic self-sufficiency, employment opportunities, and resource accessibility. BLACK ENTERPRISE stands with the African American community in the initiative to reclaim our time and our dime. Thus, BE will be highlighting Black grocers across the nation. Here’s the first-round pick of seven Black-owned grocery stores and markets that provide fresh food while building stronger local communities.

Forty Acres Fresh Market, Chicago

Forty Acres Fresh Market was founded in 2017 by Liz Abunaw to address the lack of fresh food options on the Westside of Chicago. This Black-owned market offers cost-efficient vegetables, fruit, and healthy groceries via home delivery, mobile events, and pop-up markets while its brick-and-mortar store is under construction.

Neighborhood Grocery, Detroit

Raphael Wright established Neighborhood Grocery in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood to solve food insecurity. The Black-owned grocery store opened in late summer 2022 as a full-service market, providing fresh produce, meat, dairy products, and pantry staples. The store operates at 500 Manistique St. from Tuesday to Sunday from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M. The east side of Detroit benefits from Wright’s mission to fight food deserts and enhance nutritional access.

West Phillie Produce, Philadelphia

West Phillie Produce emerged as a Black-owned local market in 2009 when Arnett Woodall established it in Pennsylvania. The West Philadelphia grocery at 18 South 62nd Street. The store offers affordable fresh produce and nutritious food options to combat food scarcity in the area.

District Market Green Grocer, Houston

Robert Thomas established District Market Green Grocer in Houston after his nightclub closed due to the pandemic. The Black-owned grocery store operates out of 3337 Cypress Creek Parkway and has been providing services to the community since 2021. The store offers fresh produce, pantry staples, organic items, and the Sit & Sip Juice Bar serving freshly made juices. The market opened under Thomas’s goal to deliver well-priced quality groceries to support healthier living in the community.

Sure Save Food and Beauty, Atlanta

The Black woman-owned grocery store Save Food & Beauty opened in East Point, Georgia, in December 2024. It operates from 3286 Washington Rd., a former CVS location. Shoppers can find fresh produce, frozen foods, and adult beverages. The store’s founder, Sarah, established the business to deliver budget-friendly grocery shopping choices for area residents.

Nanni Health Food Store, Brooklyn

Nanni Health Food Store became a reality when Wayne Raguette opened it in 2002 at 5222 Church Ave in Brooklyn, New York. It is a Black-owned health food store and vegan restaurant that sells fresh produce, organic and vegan foods, health supplements, and plant-based meals. It was created to improve the community’s health and nutrition and address the lack of healthy food options for its residents. It is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 9 PM and remains a valuable resource for wellness-focused groceries and dining.

Indy Fresh Market, Indianapolis

The Indy Fresh Market was founded by Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams and opened its doors in September 2023 as a full-service grocery store located in Arlington Woods, Indianapolis, at 6160 E 38th St. The store offers fresh produce alongside meat, seafood, dairy products, and frozen foods. It maintains affordability through its acceptance of WIC, SNAP, and Fresh Bucks Indy programs. The Indy Fresh Market combats food insecurity and operates daily from 7 AM until 9 PM.

