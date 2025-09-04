Entrepreneurship by Mitti Hicks Meet The Black Women Who Just Launched Luxury Concierge Service In Martha’s Vineyard The Inner Circle combines cultural heritage, exclusive access, and personalized service for its members. Access is application- and invitation-only.







Two powerhouses in their own right have launched a Black-owned luxury concierge service in Martha’s Vineyard. India Rose is a longtime resident, real estate agent, and founder of the Martha’s Vineyard Black Owned Business Directory. Angella Henry, a leader in the hospitality industry, is the owner of The Dragonfly House, a sought-after historic property on the African American Heritage Trail.

The two have joined forces and are utilizing their insider access for the luxury management service, The Inner Circle.

“Angella and I are great friends, and over the last couple of years, we have had a lot of folks who were reaching out to both of us in similar capacities with the work I do with the directory and what she does at The Dragonfly House,” Rose tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “It was time to formalize it.”

Angella Henry, India Rose

Henry and Rose are making it easier for people to communicate, plan, and execute curated celebrations, vacations, corporate events, and more in this premier destination. The Inner Circle combines cultural heritage, exclusive access, and personalized service for its members. Access is application- and invitation-only. Services will be available to members year-round. Packages range from seasonal to annual.

Once selected, members will also have access to private events, heritage tours, and one-of-a-kind experiences. For Henry and Rose, the benefits of a membership extend far beyond the island, offering members white-glove support wherever life or leisure takes them.

“We bring our members into spaces and moments that many simply can’t access on their own,” Henry said in a statement. “It’s about legacy, impact, leisure, and unforgettable memories.”

Prioritizing Black- and Women-owned Vendors

As a resident of Martha’s Vineyard and someone who grew up on the islands, Rose recognized from a young age that businesses survive and thrive for a short period of time in the summer.

The summer population and year-round population are vastly different. Both women recognize that the seasonal economy can provide extra hurdles for Black-owned businesses, which is why they are prioritizing Black-owned and women-owned companies in The Inner Circle’s directory.

“Driving and prioritizing Black spending dollars to Black-owned businesses helps to ensure that these businesses are still here when people come back the following year,” says Rose. “It’s a priority for me to keep the legacy of Black people, Black businesses, and Black travelers alive.”

The Inner Circle officially launched over Labor Day weekend at the Mariposa Museum in Oak Bluffs. For more information and to inquire about membership, visit the website.

RELATED CONTENT: Birkin Besties: Kash Doll’s $20,000 Wedding Gift For Detroit’s ‘Royal Couple’ Goes Viral