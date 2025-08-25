These Black-Owned Pharmacies Need Your Black Business

In towns and cities across the United States, Black-owned pharmacies are doing a lot more than filling prescriptions. These businesses fill a need in their communities. Black-owned pharmacies are keeping a sense of identity alive in Black neighborhoods that big chains often ignore and creating places where people feel culturally supported. However, it’s getting tougher for these Black-owned pharmacies to thrive. Giant corporations are making it hard for them to compete. Supporting these community-based businesses is crucial, not solely for business’s sake but for the wellbeing and strength of the neighborhoods they serve. When we back these pharmacies we’re doing a lot more than keeping a business afloat. We’re investing in the health, wellness, and economy of the community on a whole. BLACK ENTERPRISE is shining a light on eight Black-owned pharmacies.

GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness — Missouri

In St. Louis, Missouri, a city where it’s tough to find a pharmacy in some areas, GreaterHealth Pharmacy & Wellness is trying to change that. Founded by CEO Marcus Howard in 2023, a local startup is about breaking down barriers to healthcare for people who’ve been underserved. GreaterHealth has a commitment to community counseling, a service that is sorely needed in the city of St. Louis. The team behind this Black-owned pharmacy is locally-rooted and deeply invested in the community. GreaterHealth is making a difference in the lives of its neighbors. GreaterHealth is on a mission to fill those gaps in “pharmacy deserts” and make healthcare more inclusive for everyone.

HOPE Pharmacy — Virginia

Dr. Shantelle Brown brought much-needed care to Richmond, Virginia, when she opened HOPE Pharmacy back in 2019. What sets HOPE Pharmacy apart from the chains is its commitment to the community. The business offers vaccines, education, and a level of service that can’t be denied. HOPE Pharmacy provides care that’s tailored to the people who live in the community, making them a valuable asset to the neighborhood.

Premier Pharmacy & Wellness Center — North Carolina

Premier Pharmacy & Wellness Center is a North Carolina-based clinic founded by Dr. Martez Prince. The business is one part independent pharmacy and one part wellness clinic under one roof. Since opening its doors in 2015, Premier Pharmacy & Wellness Center has served its community. The business is addressing health issues by ensuring its customers have access to the care they need. It’s an approach that sets them apart.

Del-Kar Pharmacy — Illinois

Del-Kar Pharmacy has been a constant in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood since 1960. It’s a family-owned business that has been passed down throughout generations. Over the years, it has become a trusted name in the community. Despite the challenges of pharmacy deserts, Del-Kar Pharmacy has successfully maintained its operations, ensuring that people in the area can access the necessary medicine.

Othello Station Pharmacy — Washington

Othello Station Pharmacy in Seattle’s Othello neighborhood opened its doors in 2020. It’s owned by a trio of guys: Dr. Ahmed Ali, Dr. Abdirahman Tache, and Abdikadir Athur. The pharmacy offers services in multiple languages. It is also independent, which means they can provide services that really cater to their customers’ needs, meeting them where they’re at.

Lee’s Family Pharmacy — Georgia

Lee’s Family Pharmacy has been a staple of Atlanta’s Southside for over 30 years. Dr. Stedman Lee and Dr. Sylvester Lee are behind this pharmacy. They’ve built a reputation for giving their customers personalized care, which is often rare these days. What sets Lee’s Family Pharmacy apart from other pharmacies is how much they genuinely care about the neighborhood. In addition to filling traditional prescriptions, Lee’s Pharmacy also retails naturopathic and home remedy alternatives. The Black-owned pharmacy recently relocated to a new location in South Fulton. They’re not a pharmacy, they’re a part of the community.

Economy Drug Store — Florida

The Economy Drug Store in Florida’s Frenchtown neighborhood is thriving. Founded back in 1951 by Howard Roberts, it’s still going strong as a Black-owned pharmacy. That’s over 70 years of serving the community. The Economy Drug Store is right in the heart of Frenchtown, meeting customers where they are. The pharmacy takes the time to talk to customers in person. It’s clear they’re committed to being accessible to the community.

Altev Community Pharmacy — Ohio

In Cincinnati’s Avondale neighborhood, a new pharmacy opened its doors in 2023. Altev Community Pharmacy is a game-changer for its community. The area had been without a Black-owned pharmacy for years, but that’s all changed now. Dr. Emmanuel “Manny” Ayanjoke is on a mission to make a difference. He wants to make sure people in the neighborhood have access to healthcare services like COVID testing and vaccines. The community has been waiting for a pharmacy like Altev for too long.

