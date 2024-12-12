10 Black-Owned TikTok Shops To Peruse For Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping is not for the faint of heart. Walking through multiple stores, malls, and outlets can become exhausting. Similarly, scouring all the ends of the internet is not as easy as it may seem.

BLACK ENTERPRISE took the opportunity to compile a list of Black-owned retailers that you can find as you scroll TikTok shops. If you want to make shopping easy and keep your dollar in the Black community, you can find many gifs—from scents to clothing an candles to beard conditioner.

Kali Love Kreations, Affirmation Calendar—$21.05

Let’s start off the New Year leaning into self-love. The daily affirmation calendar, by Kali Love Creations, is a great first step. Start the morning or end the night with a positive boost. Give the power of affirmative words as a gift.

Khoi, Alia Choke—$119.00

Khoi’s online shop is expansive. This Black-woman owned market sells all things elegant specifically jewelry on her TikTok shop. The Akia Choker is an elegant, patterned statement piece that is timeless.

#khoi##statementjewelry##khoibabe##jewelrytiktok ♬ original sound – ShopKhoi @shopkhoi.com Our Black Friday sale is right around the corner and our AKIA choker is at the top of our wishlist! Available in both small and large sizing as well as standard and extended, this statement piece is perfect for the bold KHOI in your life! Shop our Black Friday sale while stock lastsx this Thursday 11.28 from 8:00pm to Midnight CST and enjoy 20% off your entire order! # #shopkhoi

Best Life Organics, Body Butter Gift Set—$45.00

Keeping Black skin glistening and hydrated is a year-round mandate. Better Life Organics offers a body butter gift set. The Smoked Cherry, Cashmere Orchard, and Caramel Cafe butter is sure to keep the ash away.

Pjs for the culture—$25 to $45

Matching pajama sets are always in season. Pjs for the Culture offers Christmas designs that give representation to every member of your household. Their newest entry “Cleopatra Claus,” just dropped and screams Black girl Christmas magic.

Zialoo Collection, Adjoua Cross Body—$150.85

Zialoo TikTok shop has multiple handcrafted bags of quality. Backpacks, clutch bags, and minis are embellished with gold and silver artillery and give the wearer a unique and edgy style.

Oui the People

OUI the people specialize in oils. The Featherweight Hydrating Body Gloss helps seal in moisture. The citrus-smelling serum will produce a glow that others can see from across the room.

Dressed In Joy, Athliesure suit—$65 to $105

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYHJKUdt/

Dressed in Joy’s floral clothing and vibrant palettes are elegant and edgy. The newest athleisure jumpsuit with geometric type designs will brighten up your winter.

Nature Boy Grooming Products, Conditioner—$25

Nature Boy is all about beards. The health and beauty of a beard should not be ignored. The line offers a deep conditioner to maintain hydration and promote a texture soft enough to run your hands through.

Young Bastards Clothing, Track Jacket—$80

Owned by a Black man, Young Bastards Clothing incorporates a popular Black culture with vibrantly colored street wear. The brand is unisex and features hand-sketched images of some of the culture’s hottest stars. The company’s signature, multi-colored, Track Jacket is lightweight and fly enough to wear to Christmas dinner.

Kua Designs

Kua designs fragrance options will make your home smell like luxury year round. The citrus reeds are-long lasting and leave beautiful notes of champagne in the air.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTYHRNemS/

#KuaToTheWorld #KuaDesigns ♬ original sound – Kua Designs @kua.designs Luxury scenting the Kua way 🤎 Our Timeless fragrance is infused with notes of authentic citrus fruits found in Ghana with a splash of champagne. With the slow burn of our candles and the long lingering scent of our reed diffusers, it will feel like your space is having a mimosa party be it in your living room filled with loved ones and laughter or during a private spa moment filled with soft music and softer light. Try it ☺️ And don’t be shy about sharing this reel with that person you want to experience this with 😉 #KuaScenting

