Wine, Culture, And Community: Celebrate National Wine Day At A Black Winery

May 25 is National Wine Day, which serves as a tribute to the multiple voices which create America’s wine narrative beyond its focus on premium wine varieties.

According to research, the wine industry supports the economy through its 11,500 wineries across the nation while generating an estimated $75.27 billion value in 2024. Black-owned wineries represent less than one percent of the total wineries in the country with about 100 establishments, KCRA reports. BLACK ENTERPRISE looked at 10 Black wineries from California’s sun-kissed valleys to North Carolina’s rolling hills that produce outstanding wines while sharing stories of perseverance, cultural traditions and innovative spirit. This guide presents 10 outstanding Black-owned wineries which should be on your tasting journey because they deliver both remarkable wines and compelling stories.

Brown Estate, Napa Valley, California

The Brown Estate located in Napa Valley, California, belongs to the Brown Family and is famous for its Zinfandel production alongside multiple other wine varieties. The winery stands as Napa Valley’s first Black-owned estate winery while presenting more than two decades of winemaking experience to visitors. The downtown Napa tasting room allows visitors to experience the estate’s history while enjoying their wines.

Chapelton Vineyards, Washington, Texas

The historic town of Washington, Texas, hosts Chapelton Vineyards, which presents luxurious wine tastings, featuring wines from California, Uruguay, Argentina, and their own vineyard production. The vineyard, which Kurt Lyn and Michelle Lyn co-own, has a distinctive combination of historic charm and premium wines that attract wine lovers.

Purple Corkscrew – Avondale Estates, Georgia

Purple Corkscrew operates from Avondale Estates, Georgia, under the ownership of Steffini Bethea. The establishment stands out with its extensive wine selection of more than 350 bottles while actively promoting Black-owned wine labels. The main attraction of Purple Corkscrew lies in its welcoming atmosphere and knowledgeable staff that provides a genuine wine expertise to customers of all wine knowledge levels from beginners to experts.

Ebony Vineyards, Mooresville, North Carolina

Ebony Vineyards serve as a wine destination and cultural exploration site for visitors. Ebony Wine & Spirits operates this location which honors the deep Black heritage of the area. Ebony Vineyards combines premium wines with cultural tourism initiatives for visitors. The wine tasting and tour activities allow visitors to experience a unique cultural wine celebration through these events. The vineyard welcomes both wine experts and beginners to experience.

Abbey Creek Vineyard, North Plains, Oregon

Abbey Creek Vineyard operates as a hidden winery within Oregon’s North Plains region. Bertony Faustin established himself as Oregon’s first Black winemaker while bringing hip-hop culture to the entire wine industry. The wine tasting experience at this location defies traditional wine tasting expectations. The moment you enter you understand that this place belongs to everyone who walks through its doors. Abbey Creek accepts visitors with open arms regardless of their wine knowledge. Great wine meets real community when you visit this place.

Lashelle Wines, Woodinville, Washington

Lashelle Wines operates as a Black- and woman-owned winery where visitors can experience private wine tastings. The winery owned by Nicole Camp produces various wines including Marsanne and Cabernet Sauvignon. A visit to Lashelle Wines supports a winery dedicated to promoting diversity in the wine industry.

Black Fire Winery, Tecumseh, Michigan

Black Fire Winery in Tecumseh, Michigan welcomes visitors who enjoy quality beverages. Michael Wells operates this family-oriented establishment which produces all their wines, ciders, and beers on-site. The atmosphere is relaxed while live music creates an environment that makes you want to spend your entire day there.

Gotham Winery, New York, New York

Gotham Winery under Kwaw Amos’ ownership established itself as the initial Black-owned winery in New York State. Gotham Winery provides its customers with rosé, rieslings, pinot noir, and merlot wine selection. Wine enthusiasts should visit Gotham Winery to experience their contemporary approach to traditional winemaking methods.

Cyrenity Sips, Hatboro, Pennsylvania

Cyrenity Sips winery in Hatboro Pennsylvania produces small-batch wines that provide a distinctive wine-tasting experience. The winery run by Shakia Williams presents 16 permanent wine options together with Cranberry and Gingerbread seasonal releases. The distinctive element of Cyrenity Sips is its personalized approach. The winery dedicates each wine label to loved ones, which makes the production process a heartfelt tribute to their community ties. The winery provides an intimate atmosphere where guests can taste wines that hold special meaning to the winery.

Boyd Cru Wines, Maryland

The Maryland winery Boyd Cru Wines operates under the ownership of the Boyd Family. The winery produces wines from local grapes while focusing on sustainable methods and innovative blending techniques. The winery stands as Maryland’s first and only Black-owned winery which serves as a distinctive addition to the winemaking industry by promoting diversity.

RELATED CONTENT: The BLOC: A Black-Owned Company Helping Women Build Wealth in Real Estate