'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Misidentified as Bank Robber, Handcuffed and Briefly Detained

Film director Ryan Coogler must have felt like he was playing a character in one of his movies.

According to TMZ, the Creed and Black Panther director was briefly detained when he went to the bank to withdraw some cash. Bank employees assumed that he was committing a bank holdup when he handed a bank teller a handwritten note when submitting his withdrawal.

Employees at the Georgia bank erroneously thought Coogler was directing a robbery attempt, so they called the police on him. When the police arrived, he was briefly placed in handcuffs. Based on a police report from the Atlanta Police Department, Coogler was detained after making a stop at a Bank of America in January. He handed the teller a withdrawal slip wearing shades and a face mask to adhere to COVID-19 mandates.

On the withdrawal slip, he presented a written note on its back. The message read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Based on that, the bank teller got suspicious and alerted police as she assumed that a bank robbery was taking place in front of her. When the police officers appeared at the Bank of America, they detained two people waiting outside for Coogler in an SUV. They proceeded to head inside and ended up bringing the Fruitvale Station filmmaker out in handcuffs.