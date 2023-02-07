‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Most-Streamed Marvel Movie Debut on Disney+

The Black Panther sequel continues to amaze audiences while making history.

Disney announced that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has become the most-watched Marvel film premiere on Disney+, globally. The number is based on how many hours were streamed in its first five days on the platform.

The total amount of streams was not released.

According to Forbes, the sequel to Black Panther, which starred Chadwick Boseman (who passed away in 2020) in the lead role as King T’Challa also broke records when it came out last November. The movie smashed domestic box office records when it took in an astronomical $181 million during its opening weekend. The film shattered the previous record, held by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire almost 10 years ago, by $23 million.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has already made more than $800 million at box offices worldwide.

The Ryan Coogler-directed film has also been nominated for five Academy Awards. In addition to the blockbuster movie, Disney+ subscribers can also view behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews. Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 8, Disney+ subscribers will be able to stream, Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For those who don’t have access to Disney+ or want to see it in theaters (again, or for the first time), there’s a specially priced Black History Month offer taking place right now. AMC Theatres is showing several Black movies for only $5 per ticket through the end of February.

You can see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for $5 at a local AMC Theatre between Feb. 24–March 1.

Until Feb. 9, you can go watch Till, which Chinonye Chukwu directed. From Feb. 10–Feb. 16, the featured movie will be Devotion starring Jonathan Majors. The Woman King featuring Viola Davis can be seen for a discounted price during the week of Feb. 17–Feb. 23.