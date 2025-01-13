Beauty by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Scientist Creates Breakthrough Haircare Product For Lasting Hydration In 4C Curly Hair Meet Shawna Moses, a laboratory-scientist-turned-entrepreneur who is the founder and CEO of Kinky Tresses, a thriving natural haircare brand that is transforming the industry with its unique fusion of science and passion.







Meet Shawna Moses, a laboratory-scientist-turned-entrepreneur who is the founder and CEO of Kinky Tresses, a thriving natural haircare brand transforming the industry with its unique fusion of science and passion. Her company offers a range of premium, moisture-focused products tailored for tightly coiled natural hair textures rooted in her personal journey and professional expertise.

The story of Kinky Tresses began with Moses’ childhood fascination with hair. As a young girl, she enjoyed styling cornrows and twists on family members, sparking a lifelong love for haircare. However, her journey took a transformative turn during her college years, when advanced chemistry courses gave her a deeper understanding of the unique needs of kinky and curly hair.

After experiencing a severe chemical relaxer burn, Moses boldly decided to embrace her natural hair. Yet, like many others, she struggled to keep her hair moisturized with the products available on the market. Armed with her scientific knowledge and determination, she began experimenting with natural ingredients to create a solution.

Her breakthrough came with the Coconut Mango Hair Butter, a product born from months of rigorous testing and an intricate balance of hydrating and moisturizing ingredients. The results were immediate: her dry, brittle hair became soft, supple, and retained moisture for days, sparking a transformation that led her severely damaged hair to flourish.

Today, thousands of customers across the globe rely on Kinky Tresses products and are amazed by the immediate results. With glowing 5-star reviews praising the products’ ability to deliver long-lasting moisture, Kinky Tresses has built a loyal community of customers who trust the brand to nurture and transform their natural hair.

Kinky Tresses offers a full line of products, all made with superior-quality and natural ingredients. From shampoos to conditioners, each product is meticulously formulated to deliver long-lasting moisture that penetrates deep into the hair shaft. This focus on moisture retention is what sets the brand apart in a crowded marketplace.

“At Kinky Tresses, we understand that dryness is one of the biggest challenges for natural hair,” said Moses. “Our mission is to provide effective, science-based solutions that empower our customers to embrace and love their natural hair.”

The brand continues to grow, serving as a beacon for those seeking to nurture their natural hair with safe, effective products. With a foundation rooted in science, passion, and a commitment to quality, the brand is poised to revolutionize natural haircare for years to come.

For more information, visit KinkyTresses.com.

This story was first reported by Blackbusiness.com.

