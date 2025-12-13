Entertainment by Ahsan Washington Seven Must-Watch Series Proving The Power, Range, And Brilliance Of Black Storytelling These series showcase the diverse and intricate aspects of Black storytelling.







The television landscape across major streaming platforms continues to evolve through the work of Black creators together with actors and storytellers. Streaming networks have opened the market to fresh comedy, drama, thrillers, documentaries, coming-of-age and daytime soap opera genres.

The increased network investment in Black-centered stories has sparked the development of series that showcase the diverse and intricate aspects of contemporary Black life. Here are seven series that are worth the watch.

‘Washington Black‘

The limited-series adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel “Washington Black” debuted on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally on July 23. The series stars Ernest Kingsley Jr. and Sterling K. Brown among others to tell the story of 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black who was born into slavery on a Barbados plantation. Wash’s scientific talent leads to a perilous escape and a globe-spanning journey of freedom, invention, and self-discovery. The series received strong early acclaim from critics who praised its ambitious storytelling and visual presentation, resulting in an 83% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Through dramatic storytelling and hopeful historical reimaginings from a Black perspective the show “Washington Black” presents a unique Black historical epic.

‘The Other Black Girl‘

“The Other Black Girl” is a workplace-thriller and satirical series, which debuted on Hulu (U.S.) on Sept. 13, 2023. Nella Rogers works as a Black editorial assistant at a publishing company until Hazel May becomes her new Black colleague. Nella experiences disturbing occurrences as Hazel rises the corporate ladder which makes both women face challenges about ambition and identity and survival in a culture that frequently pushes Black women to the sidelines. The series receives critical acclaim for its smart mix of satire and horror along with authentic conversations about race and ambition and assimilation. The show delivers modern Black professional experiences through its sharp writing and strong performances especially focusing on women as they navigate career and identity and systemic bias.

‘Harlem‘

Tracy Oliver created the comedy-drama “Harlem” which follows four Black women in their 30s as they experience love and friendship and career growth and heartbreak and adult responsibilities in New York City. The series, which aired from 2021 to 2025, shows Black women in a unique way by telling complex and relatable stories about friendship and ambition and joy and vulnerability. The show “Harlem” is available on Netflix and Prime.

‘Beauty in Black‘

The Netflix original series “Beauty in Black” created by Tyler Perry features actors Crystle Stewart and Taylor Polidore Williams. The story tracks two women who live in separate worlds: a stripper controlled by a violent pimp and a businesswoman who faces family problems. The drama unfolds through secrets and betrayal and struggles for power and survival as their paths cross. The show “Beauty in Black” quickly gained popularity to become one of Netflix’s most-viewed series during its initial release period.

‘High Horse: The Black Cowboy‘

This three-part series from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions is a defiant and informative reclamation of history, telling an often erased history of a Black American frontier. “High Horse” is set to an original score by Raphael Saadiq and guided by cultural icons. The Peacock series strips away the Hollywood myth of a white-only Wild West. In doing so, it uncovers the stolen legacy of the Black pioneers who built the region, finally centering a history that was systematically erased.

‘The Vince Staples Show‘

“The Vince Staples Show,” a satirical comedy-drama, Hip-Hop-inflected show, follows a fictionalized version of rapper-actor Vince Staples navigating fame, existential angst, surreal everyday misadventures, and personal upheaval in modern life. Through its blend of dark humor and Hip-Hop culture with social commentary, the show delivers an unfiltered, occasionally absurd perspective on Black life, fame and identity. The show suits viewers who want something unusual yet thoughtful and humorous. The second season debuted on Netflix on Nov. 6.

‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning‘

The Netflix documentary series “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” investigates the rise and decline of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Through interviews, archival footage and testimonies, the series reveals both his powerful peak period and his recent criminal convictions and abuse allegations. The series creates social dialogue through an examination of power dynamics, celebrity influence and issues of accountability and trauma.

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy Won’t Stop Criticizing The 50 Cent Docuseries ‘Sean Combs, The Reckoning’