Streamers Defend Kai Cenat After Asian Host Makes Wild Joke Comparing Him To Diddy

Kai Cenat is due apologies after a Streamer Awards host made an awkward joke comparing him to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Streamer Fan Fan made the controversial reference at the Streamer Awards on Dec. 6. During the ceremony, Fan Fan was about to present an award when she decided to address Cenat in a way that did not land with the audience.

“This year, as everyone knows, you broke the record for the most expensive haircut and the least educational university,” she began speaking to Cenat in the crowd, according to Hot97.

She went on saying, “Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was you, right?”

However, instead of an uproar of laughter, many in the audience fell silent over the Diddy comparison. Diddy has been in the spotlight again in the wake of the 50 Cent-produced documentary, “The Reckoning.”

A pan of the camera also caught Cenat looking unamused by the lookalike claims.

Fellow streamers quickly came to Cenat’s defense as well. Tylil James called the joke not funny immediately after Fan Fan brought the microphone over so he could speak his mind.

Tylil presses one of the host at the 2025 Streamer Awards for making a joke about Kai Cenat being “Diddy” in the new 50 Cent documentary 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZCODiMtTj — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 7, 2025

After making sure that the microphone was turned up, James spoke out about the harsh joke against Cenat. He asserted that if you are going to play about someone’s appearance, especially in comparison to someone infamous, at least make sure it lands.

“If you’re going to be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night,” abruptly stated James.

Fan Fan, an Asian streamer, said she found the joke funny but tried to move past the awkward moment. However, viewers also saw the moment as cringey. Some naysayers deemed the comparison unnecessary and potentially racist, especially given that Fan Fan is not Black.

Yes , it’s cause she’s Asian and not black . And she also referenced a DOCUMENTARY that was released where people are detailing the ABUSE they suffered from SAID PERSON … NOT FUNNY — MK🤴🏾🇭🇹 (@MusicKing__) December 7, 2025

“Yes, it’s cause she’s Asian and not black,” shared one X user. “And she also referenced a DOCUMENTARY that was released where people are detailing the ABUSE they suffered from SAID PERSON … NOT FUNNY.”

It’s racism and micro aggression as a form to demean his success. “Most un educational university” when it was one of most watched things in the world at the time and her comparing him to rapist shouldn’t have even been a thought. — DG. ❤️ (@_HollyHefner) December 7, 2025

Another added, “It’s racism and microaggression as a form to demean his success. “Most uneducational university,” when it was one of the most watched things in the world at the time, and her comparing him to a rapist shouldn’t have even been a thought.”

Fans and streamers alike came together to defend Cenat online. Despite the controversy, the streamer kept his head high throughout the Streamer Awards, picking up multiple honors that evening. While Cenat did not explicitly mention the controversial joke, he did make mention to all the supporters in his life.

“I ain’t going to lie: to everyone that supports me genuinely, y’all make me happy as f*ck,” he said. “I appreciate that. And I know people in here aspire to be sh*t, y’all n*ggas put that foot on that fucking pedal and go. Most importantly, keep God first. I’m not playing.”

