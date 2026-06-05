Entrepreneurship by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Black Startups Are Gaining More Funding In 2026, But Equity Concerns Remain Black-founded startups raised $643 million marking the highest quarterly total since the second quarter of 2022.







Black entrepreneurs in the United States secured their strongest quarter for venture capital funding in nearly four years. Despite the increase, experts say the surge masks ongoing structural challenges that continue to limit access to capital for many Black founders and startups, according to TechCrunch.

Crunchbase data show that Black-founded startups raised $643 million during the opening months of 2026, marking the highest quarterly total since the second quarter of 2022, when founders secured $653 million. The amount already represents nearly 70% of the $942 million that Black founders raised in all of 2025.

However, the gains were largely driven by a small number of sizable investments rather than broad-based growth across the startup ecosystem. Major rounds included AI company SambaNova Systems’ $350 million funding raise, which significantly boosted overall figures.

While the funding totals are encouraging, Black founders continue to receive only a small fraction of overall venture capital dollars. Last year, Black entrepreneurs accounted for just 0.32% of the roughly $290 billion invested across the venture market.

Gené Teare, Crunchbase’s head of research, told TechCrunch that persistent barriers continue to affect fundraising outcomes. Those obstacles include “access to networks, relationships, and early introductions,” factors that often influence venture capital decisions before formal pitches occur.

“We are eight to nine quarters into a venture funding downturn, but Crunchbase data has shown a persistent decline in funding to Black-founded companies that outpaces the overall decline in startup funding. One has to wonder if the abundance of caution that’s now prevalent in the industry has prevented investors from taking chances on first-time founders who are more likely to be diverse,” she said.

The latest numbers suggest that investor interest in Black-founded companies may be improving compared with recent years. Still, analysts caution that the ecosystem remains vulnerable if funding growth depends on a handful of large transactions rather than expansion of investment opportunities.

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