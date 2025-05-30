Beyond the Game: The 2025 Black Student-Athlete Summit Guided Chicago Attendees

The 2025 Black Student-Athlete Summit, held in Chicago from May 21 to 24 at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, welcomed more than 1,300 attendees.

According to HBCU Gameday, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and higher education leaders nationwide gathered to help Black college students will be prepared for life’s next chapters.

Among the topics covered were academic achievement, mental wellness, financial literacy, and career development.

According to the group’s Facebook page, “The summit is a three-day gathering to openly examine and candidly discuss the numerous and complex issues surrounding the black student-athlete.”

The vast majority of student-athletes will not play professionally; only 2% go pro. For the remaining 98%, the focus is on achieving success as executives, entrepreneurs, community leaders, or another field. With guests such as Baron Davis, Chiney Ogwumike, Jemele Hill, Matt Barnes, Renee Montgomery, Rich Paul, attendees learned how to achieve success after college.

ESPN analyst and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark, along with Dr. Zaldwaynaka Scott, the president of Chicago State University, served as keynote speakers.

Attendees were allowed to network with others during panels, breakout sessions, and mentorship activations, which provided them with valuable lessons.

The Black Student-Athlete Summit’s purpose is to help elevate and educate student-athletes, guiding them off the playing field and into their prospective careers.

The driving force behind the summit is Leonard N. Moore, Ph.D., a Jackson State University graduate and one of the nation’s leading advocates for Black student-athletes. According to HBCU Gameday, founded the summit to address longstanding gaps in how institutions support Black athletes—especially those attending or representing HBCUs.

Moore is currently a professor at the University of Texas at Austin and serves as executive director of the UT-HBCU Initiative, a program that builds academic and leadership bridges between UT and HBCU communities.

