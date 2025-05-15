Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Chicago Bulls Player Luol Deng Surpasses Net Worth Of Top NBA Starts Through Successful Real Estate Company With his real estate company, D3N9, which he started in 2014, the South Sudan-born entrepreneur is running a very successful business







Former Chicago Bulls player Luol Deng may not have won any NBA championships or had any max contracts during his playing career. However, his net worth is more than that of several NBA players who have worldwide recognition and are still playing in the league today.

According to Talk Sport, the man who was born in South Sudan has a personal net worth of over $200 million, surpassing the amount that Stephen Curry ($180 million), Dwyane Wade ($170 million), and James Harden ($165 million) have. Deng has never had the pleasure of earning the type of contracts the aforementioned athletes have made during their careers, but his off-court ventures in real estate place him over them.

During his NBA career, while playing for the Bulls, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, his total earnings were $166 million over the course of several years from 2004 to 2019.

The bulk of the money he earned has come from his real estate company, D3N9, which he started in 2014 while winding down his playing career. He received guidance in the field from real estate entrepreneur Don Peebles and former Wall Street banker David Gross, who serves as chief investment officer for his company. Under his company’s umbrella, his portfolio includes hotels, resorts, condos, and apartment buildings. The properties are spread across Africa, England, and the United States, and have a total value of $125 million.

In the states, D3N9 has multifamily units in Baltimore, spec houses in the Hamptons, the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and a luxury resort in the Bahamas. His business sense and prowess have led him to make more money outside of the sport than many of his peers make the bulk of their income.

After growing up in Brixton, South London, he played his collegiate career with Duke University before being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns with the seventh overall pick in 2004. He made the All-Star team twice during his career and was a member of the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2012.

When he retired in 2019, he had 13,361 points, 5,468 rebounds, and 2,042 assists.

