Black Student Loan Borrowers Liken Debt to ‘Jim Crow,’ Wants Policymakers To Step Up

When it comes to student loan debt, hundreds of Black borrowers equate the money owed to “Jim Crow” as it makes racial inequality more intense.

According to a new report by The Education Trust, those Blacks report that policymakers have disregarded the racial and economic evidence of inequality in student loan debt with most contending that erasing all such debt is the best way to solve the ongoing problem.

The study reported by CNN focuses on the views and experiences of roughly 1,300 Black borrowers. Many reported the loans were not arranged for Black Americans and disturb their quality of life and mental health.

“They described their growing balances under IDR (Income-driven repayment ) plans as ‘shackles on their ankle’ or ‘like Jim Crow,’ where the debt ensures that they will never have full freedom,” per the report.

The concerns by student loan debtors come as that expense has reached $1.73 trillion and remains a lingering problem for both existing and past student borrowers.