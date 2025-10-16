Business by Mitti Hicks Black Tax Fest Is Celebrating 10 Years. Here’s What To Know About This Year’s Event Organizers say the Biggest Boss himself, Rick Ross, will make an appearance this year along with financial educator Ash Cash, serial entrepreneur Alexis Skyy, Candace Holyfield-Parker, Kyla Brown, Michel Valbrun, and more.







2025 is a milestone year for Black Tax Fest, as the conference dedicated to Black professionals in the financial and tax industries celebrates its 10th anniversary. Visionary power couple Mowbray and Cherina Rowand, co-founders of ONE STOP Taxes, the largest Black-owned virtual income tax preparation platform in the U.S., created the conference in 2015.

What started as a small awards show has turned into a cultural and professional experience where business, entrepreneurship, real estate, and community come together under one roof.

“Black Tax Fest isn’t just a conference, it’s a movement,” said the Rowands in a statement. “We’re bringing together tax professionals, entrepreneurs, and financial leaders from across the country to share strategies, unlock new opportunities, and build partnerships that will shape the future of our industry.”

This year’s Black Tax Fest lineup is proving to be one of the biggest yet. Organizers say the Biggest Boss himself, Rick Ross, will make an appearance this year. Attendees will hear from financial educator Ash Cash, serial entrepreneur Alexis Skyy, Candace Holyfield-Parker, Kyla Brown, Michel Valbrun, and more. Other special guests include Rashad Williams, Dr. Rosie Thomas, and a special appearance from Q Parker of the R&B group 112.

Here’s What To Know About Black Tax Fest 2025

Organizers say attendees can expect an unforgettable mix of education, networking, and entertainment in a city that exudes Black excellence.

“Atlanta is the perfect backdrop, because this is where culture connects with business, and nobody leaves this event the same,” the Rowands add. “If you’re serious about growing your business and doubling your impact, this is the room you need to be in.”

Black Tax Fest 2025 will take place beginning Oct.16 through Oct. 18. The conference will be held at Riverside EpiCenter, located at 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell, GA. The three-day event will feature breakfast with bosses, breakout and conference sessions, media mixers, an awards show, and a gala reception.

Tickets are still available online at www.blacktaxfest.com

