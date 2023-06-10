Preston Mutanga Is The 14-Year-Old Behind Viral Lego Spider-Verse Scene

The teenager behind the viral “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Lego trailer had a hand in creating the film.

Preston Mutanga, 14, received the opportunity of a lifetime from film producers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, to help direct the Lego scene of the highly successful film, Gizmodo reports. After fans of the film asked of his involvement, Mutanga confirmed via Twitter with a simple, “Yes,” response.

Working remotely from Toronto, the talented teen spent weeks animating the LEGO sequence, having meetings with Miller who would check in on his progress and give feedback, according to the New York Times.

“One new thing I learned was definitely the feedback aspect of it, like how much stuff actually gets changed from the beginning to the final product,” Mutanga said.

While still in high school, Mutanga is well on his way to fulfilling his dream of being a full-time animator. He as inspired by his father who introduced him to a program called Blender when he was younger and was fascinated.

“I watched a lot of YouTube videos to teach myself certain stuff.”

The film was released in theaters on June 2 and is already the second-highest opening for the year so far. With characters being voiced by Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae and Brian Tyree Henry, the sequel to the 2018 original tells the story of Miles Morales in his continuous journey across the multiverse.

Mutanga says as a fan of the franchise, it was an honor to be included.

“I adored the first movie and was so hyped for the second one, so getting to work with the people who actually made this masterpiece was honestly like a dream.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Black Little Mermaid Makes Huge Splash At The Box Office With $117.5M Debut