photo credit: Unknown photographer, US Navy; restored by User:Coffeeandcrumbs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons News by Sidnee Michelle Black Veterans Urge Navy To Keep Doris Miller’s Name On Historic Navy Carrier In a letter provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE, the National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations expressed "profound concern and strong disapproval" over the reported deliberations.







The National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations is urging Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to preserve the name of the future USS Doris Miller after reports that the Navy is considering renaming the aircraft carrier, potentially in honor of President Donald Trump, CNN reports.

According to the outlet, three sources familiar with internal discussions said the Navy is working to rename the Ford-class carrier, designated CVN-81.

Two sources said officials have discussed naming it for Trump. The Defense Department told CNN it had nothing to announce. Naming a carrier for a sitting president would be unprecedented, according to the outlet.

In a letter provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE, the National Coalition of Black Veteran Organizations expressed “profound concern and strong disapproval” over the reported deliberations and called on Hegseth to reject any proposal to rename the carrier.

“This is not a partisan objection, nor is it intended to diminish the service or position of any president,” the coalition wrote. “Our concern is the preservation of an honor already bestowed upon an American sailor whose extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and historical significance are beyond dispute.”

Doris “Dorie” Miller enlisted in the Navy in 1939, when racial segregation largely restricted Black sailors to service positions. During Japan’s Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller helped wounded sailors aboard the USS West Virginia before manning an anti-aircraft gun despite having no formal training on the weapon.

Adm. Chester W. Nimitz presented Miller with the Navy Cross on May 27, 1942. Miller became the first Black sailor to receive the decoration. He was killed Nov. 24, 1943, when the USS Liscome Bay was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine.

The Navy announced Jan. 20, 2020, during Trump’s first administration, that CVN-81 would be named for Miller. The designation was historic: The vessel was set to become the first aircraft carrier named for an African American and the first named for an enlisted sailor.

The coalition is asking Hegseth to publicly confirm the USS Doris Miller name, reject transferring Miller’s name to a less prominent vessel, consult his family and Black veterans’ organizations before making changes, preserve the Navy’s original commitment, and support renewed consideration of Miller for a posthumous Medal of Honor.

“Ship names carry history across generations,” the coalition wrote. “His name aboard one of America’s most powerful warships would demonstrate that courage is not determined by rank, race, or assigned duty.”

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