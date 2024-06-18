News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Voters Not Pleased With Biden But Dislike Trump More, New Poll Reveals 'I'm not voting for Trump, but I’m not excited about voting for Biden.'









A new poll of Black voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania highlights how disappointed many are with having to choose between current President Joe Biden and former commander-in-chief Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

New findings from USA Today/Suffolk University reveal how Biden’s support among Black voters, who helped put him in office four years ago, is waning ahead of the November election. Polling Black voters in the two swing states sees Biden in first or second place since most would still rather vote for him to avoid another Trump administration.

Pew Center Research disclosed that 92% of Black voters supported Biden during the 2020 election. But now, less than five months away from the 2024 presidential election, Biden’s support among Black voters is drastically lower than four years ago.

Take sisters. Olivia and Macayla Jones. “I’m not voting for Trump, but I’m not excited about voting for Biden. None of my close friends are excited about either candidate. It’s a universal feeling,” said Olivia Jones, 22, a senior at Central Michigan University says

Macayla Jones, 23, a communications coordinator for a youth center in Bellville, Michigan, plans to vote for Biden as “the lesser of two evils, which still kind of disturbs me.”

While Trump has been in Detroit, working to court Black voters, the recent polling highlights how unpopular the 45th president remains with African American voters. Those planning to cast their ballots this November still favor Biden over Trump or third-party candidates like Cornel West or Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The poll was conducted between June 9 and 13 via a phone survey of 500 African American registered voters in Pennsylvania and an equal number in Michigan. Inflation and the economy were the biggest issues Black voters want to see addressed.

Also, 14% remain undecided on who or if they’ll vote this November.

“I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do this time,” Howie, an accountant, and longtime registered Democrat said. “I don’t necessarily believe in either of them right now.”

Macayla and Olivia Jones represent a younger demographic of voters who want a candidate who makes them feel like their concerns are being listened to. Key issues they want to see addressed include a cease-fire to Israel’s war in Gaza, protection of reproductive rights, eliminating student loan debt, and gun reform.