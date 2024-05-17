Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn NAACP President Wants To ‘Talk’ To Cardi B After She Publicly Withdraws Her Vote In The 2024 Election The NAACP wants to speak with Cardi B after she publicly announced plans to skip voting in the 2024 presidential election.









The NAACP’s President wants a sit down with Cardi B after the rapper publicly announced her plans to skip voting in the 2024 presidential election.

The Grammy-nominated rapper covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone where she explains why she’s not casting her vote for President Biden or former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

“I don’t f— with both of y’all,” she said about the Democratic and Republican candidates.

According to Cardi, Trump is a “dire threat” to the country and Biden has caused her “layers and layers of disappointment” over his “domestic and foreign mismanagement.”

“I feel like people got betrayed,” she said of the Biden Administration’s handling of the ongoing inflation and low wages. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody.”

“Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f—ing thing.”

.@iamcardib, let’s talk about it. Your voice matters, and our communities have to look beyond the presidential race.



I invite you to speak with the @NAACP on how we can all use our collective power this November to elect everything from mayors to school board members. https://t.co/kO3CZfG7I2 — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) May 16, 2024

In response to Cardi’s public reveal of her political stance, NAACP President Derrick Johnson invited her to sit down and “talk about it” ahead of the election.

“Your voice matters, and our communities have to look beyond the presidential race,” he wrote. “I invite you to speak with the @NAACP on how we can all use our collective power this November to elect everything from mayors to school board members.”

Cardi’s latest statements on the 2024 election mimic earlier comments she made to Los Angeles radio personality Big Boy about her plans not to vote for either candidate. The “Money” rapper who publicly endorsed Biden in the 2020 election following his victory against her first pick Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, was already sealed on her decision not to endorse Biden for a second time before going into 2024.

“I’m endorsing no presidents no more,” Cardi B told The Guardian last November. “Joe Biden is talking about, ‘Yeah, we can fund two wars,’ … talking about, ‘Yeah, we got it, we’re the greatest nation.’ No … we’re not. We don’t got it, and we’re going through some sh*t right now. So say it!”

She added: “We are really, really, really fu*ked right now. No, we cannot fund these … wars.”

