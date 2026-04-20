News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Woman Accused Of Stealing And Chased Out Of Mall By Zara Employees Documents Incident On TikTok Now-viral videos shows a Black woman being chased down by Zara employees in Lynwood, Washington, accusing her of stealing.







A Black woman in Lynwood, Washington, has gone viral after sharing video footage of Zara employees accusing her of theft and chasing her from a mall, claims police could not prove.

A TikTok user named Douniya racked up over two million views on a 30-second video documenting her experience of “shopping at Zara while Black.” The viral clip shows her being chased out of Alderwood Mall by multiple store employees.

In a longer follow-up video, Douniya shares police bodycam and mall surveillance footage showing Zara employees pursuing her after she left the store. The footage captures a tense verbal exchange as she tries to exit the mall, with multiple employees following her—at times grabbing her—and trailing her to her car.

In the clip, officers attempt to assess the situation and ask the staff to explain why they believe she stole merchandise.

“She said you guys were chasing her down,” the officer said.

“Well, obviously,” one Zara staffer replied.

Back in the store’s office, police told Zara’s staff that Douniya had consented to a full search of her car and that no merchandise was found. Employees then alleged she had “ditched” the items before police arrived.

“When she got in the car with her bag, which stuff was yours?” the cop asks.

In the video, another Zara employee alleges Douniya was carrying stolen items in her arms. However, in the caption, Douniya says she was holding her own jacket.

“I didn’t see,” said one staffer.

The officer told Zara’s staff there was no evidence to support a theft claim beyond their allegations, so no action could be taken. In a separate bodycam clip, Douniya is seen emotional but firm in denying any wrongdoing, calling out employees for pursuing her like loss prevention. The officer agreed the situation was mishandled and noted it wasn’t the first time he’d responded to that store for similar incidents involving staff chasing suspected shoplifters.

“It happens quite often. Their employees act as their loss prevention,” the officer said.

After the videos surfaced, many viewers criticized Zara and its staff, urging Douniya to pursue legal action against the employees, the store location, and the company.

“I’d sue the company n sue them separately as well. Good look beloved,” one user wrote.

“Girrl, get you a lawyer and sue them for harassment and defamation,” added someone else.

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