News by Jameelah Mullen Brenay Must Pay: TikTok Star Ordered to Pay $40,000 During Alienation Of Affection Appeal Infidelity comes with a hefty price tag in North Carolina.







North Carolina-based TikTok influencer Brenay Kennard must pay $40,000 while her appeal of a lawsuit focused on an extramarital affair that destroyed a marriage is pending.

In the initial legal case that garnered international media attention in November 2025, Akira Montague accused Kennard of “Alienation of Affection”—a law recognized in only six states that allows a spouse to sue someone who causes their partner to end a marriage. Kennard admitted to having an affair with Timothy Montague—Akira’s husband—while she and Akira Montague were friends.

The jury sided with Akira Montague, and the Superior Court judge ordered Kennard to pay the plaintiff $1.75 million.

In a March 24 court appearance, Kennard’s attorney asked the judge to set a $10,000 undertaking as she proceeds with the appeal. Kennard provided the court with bank statements and expense records. She said the allegations have negatively impacted her ability to generate income from online brand deals. Kennard claims that the case has prevented her from getting a job outside social media.

“Since the allegations that have been upon me—stalker, a jezebel, a liar, a cheater, all of those things—it really just doesn’t look good to the public eye as far as these brands I used to get,” Kennard said in court footage obtained by WRAL News.

Akira Montague’s lawyer argued that Kennard’s lifestyle hasn’t changed and that she still frequents restaurants and stores despite the judgment. She claims that the affair caused her mental anguish, health issues, and deprived her children of a two-parent household, thereby impacting her household income.

Judge Hoyt Tessener sided with Akira Montague’s request for a $40,000 undertaking.

“The evidence presented shows income and expenses to be approximately the same before and after the judgment,” Tessener said, according to WRAL News.

Kennard has almost 3 million followers on TikTok and 274,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts daily vlogs and lifestyle videos. Her online content was used as evidence in the case.

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