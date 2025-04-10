News by Kandiss Edwards Black Woman Loud & Proud OF Her MAGA Hat-Wearing Husband Black woman takes to Instagram to declare her attraction to her husband, a Black man, in a MAGA hat







A Black woman is making waves online for gushing over her “sexy” Black man strutting in a MAGA hat.

The couple—Abba and Angie, known on social media as @blackhippiecouple—are fitness enthusiasts and Trump supporters who post lifestyle content together. In a video posted by The Neigborhood Talk, the pair strolled outside while Angie praises Abba, placed particular emphasis on the meaning behind his red MAGA cap.

“I love when my masculine man puts on his MAGA hat,” she says. “Not only does he look sexy in it, but because it represents this man’s commitment to God, his commitment to his country, and his commitment to his family.”

Though the original video cannot be located on the couple’s main Instagram page, their content continues to echo the same message. Abba and Angie’s image of family values and traditional roles aligns closely with the cultural agenda pushed by the Trump administration.

Not everyone is buying it.

Commenters have flooded the post with criticism, calling the couple’s politics tone-deaf and misinformed. Some warned that their current stance may not survive the real-world impact of Trump’s policy decisions.

User @coldestdee_ever wrote, “Just wait till Trump actions affect her household. She gone be singing a different tune.”

Another user, @7Pedro, took aim at the couple’s use of religious language.

“Please DO NOT PUT GOD in your personal list of bad decisions!! May you have the day you voted for!!”

Many may not agree with the message behind @blackhippiecouple, but some do. The couple represents a growing segment of Black Americans aligning themselves with the MAGA movement—a shift that, while still relatively small, is gaining visibility.

Supporters like Abba and Angie represent this emerging Black right-wing identity. Their social media content centers on fitness, faith, and traditional family values, often wrapped in MAGA messaging. In the 2024 election, former President Donald Trump secured about 20% of the Black vote, up from 13% in 2020, according to Pew Research. Critics argue that this ideology often comes at the cost of overlooking the erasure of Black contributions to American society and the rollback of civil rights protections.

Instead of confronting systemic inequalities, this segment of the movement tends to reframe success through the lens of individualism—dismissing structural issues in favor of “bootstrapping” one’s way to the top. Detractors say it’s a repackaging of internalized biases and bigotry masked as empowerment.

