Trump Labels Groceries As ‘Old-Fashioned’ As Americans Struggle With Hiked Tariff Prices 

President Donald Trump spoke out against the term “groceries,” calling it “old-fashioned” as Americans struggle to efficiently grocery shop due to his tariffs, People reported.

Trump first announced his new tariffs during his “Liberation Day” speech in the White House Rose Garden, resulting in a price influx on several goods Americans rely on, including everyday groceries. However, the president took the time to give his opinion on the “old-fashioned” but “beautiful” terminology. “An old-fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It’s such an old-fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it,” he said.

He then claimed that he alleviated the price of groceries, saying, “Grocery went through the roof, and I campaigned on that.” “I talked about the word ‘groceries’ for a lot, and energy costs now are down,” Trump said.

“Groceries are down.”

Trump: "An old fashioned term that we use — groceries. I used it on the campaign. It's such an old fashioned term, but a beautiful term. Groceries. It says a bag with different things in it." pic.twitter.com/XbPXk2w4kA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2025

However, the numbers—or lack thereof—paint a different picture. New tariffs on international goods are expected to heighten inflation, including grocery costs, which are expected to increase, causing additional stress to American consumers.

In early April 2025, Trump announced a universal 10% tariff on all imports coming into the U.S., with close to 60 countries seeing steeper tariffs as of Apr. 9. Several lawmakers, even some outspoken Trump supporters, have opposed the tariffs, highlighting how it will affect their constituents. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been outspoken against the President’s moves, claiming that he is overstepping his authority, according to The Washington Post.

He, along with GOP Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), voted with Democrats to scrap the national emergency that Trump declared to put pressure on Canadian tariffs. Paul seemingly called out fellow lawmakers who told him in private that they support him but will not speak out against Trump publicly. “They all see the stock market, and they’re all worried about it,” Paul said.

“But they’re putting on a stiff upper lip to try to act as if nothing’s happening and hoping it goes away.”

Social media users expressed their disdain for Trump taking credit for lower grocery costs when that isn’t the case. @ellenbarkin said, “Groceries are now called Things We can no longer afford.”

Groceries are now called “Things We can no longer afford” — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 3, 2025

Another user touched on Trump being out of touch with reality. @mambatuley mentioned how it’s not just groceries that are high-priced but also other necessities like gas. “My god, he is so out of touch. Eggs, my groceries, are not any cheaper than last year. Gas has actually been up since December,” she said.

“They constantly repeat these lies, and MAGA just eats it up.”

