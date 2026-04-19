Beauty by Kandiss Edwards ‘Can Do It Better’: How Brett Cowart Built Length & Locs From The Roots Up Cowart explains how she went from a personal solo stylist to having a family-run operation.







For Brett Cowart, the hair industry isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about overcoming “hair trauma” and building a legacy. Based in Clinton, Maryland, Cowart has turned a personal necessity into a multi-brand enterprise, navigating physical setbacks and the complexities of government-style contract administration to ensure her business, Length & Locs, thrives in an up-in-coming area and competitive online market.

Cowart spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE about the transition from her own personal solo stylist to a family-run operation and why she believes she can always “do it better.”

BE: Tell us what made you decide to go for it and start this business?

I still am the only person that does my hair because I have hair trauma. I would braid my hair, and when the full loc phase came about, I would do all these full locs on myself and clients. Once I perfected the method, I was like, “Oh, I got something going.”

BE: How did you begin the process of filtering out how to actually make money, rather than just “playing with hair”?

Before I went full throttle with the hair business, my background was in subcontracts and contract administration. I already knew how to do price analysis, comparing rates, and all that stuff. It was easy to slide over because I knew what a profit margin should actually be based on, analyzing rates in the government world.

BE: Initially, you were the only one working. Is that still the case?

No. Things got busy, and I had a cousin who had no experience, she came in and picked it up. Then I had a college student, my son’s girlfriend, she didn’t have a job, and she picked it up too. She’s still working with me, and that’s how we are still pumping out locs. It’s a family affair.

BE: What are the names of your businesses?

The first one I call Sweet CDIB, which stands for “Can Do It Better.” That goes with all my businesses. The new shop is Length & Locs. I’m venturing now into expanding the loose bundles business because we already sold them, so I’m making it all collide.

Courtesy of Brett Cowart Courtesy of Brett Cowart

BE: What do you want people to know about Length & Locs specifically?

It’s the best of both worlds because I have tested all the hairs for the loc extensions and all the hairs for the bundles. I’m one of those people that switch up a lot. I know what it’s like to get trash hair. I am the worst customer because I’m so picky, so I give the customers everything I would want.

BE: You mentioned your family is involved. How many children do you have?

I’ve got a 23-year-old and a 6-year-old. My son, 23, actually runs the inventory and does the orders. He’s basically mini me. He doesn’t love it, but he better go ahead and contribute to this generational wealth! He’s building something.

Cowart’s journey from a basement tinkerer to a business owner in the DMV area is a testament to the power of “doing it better.” By combining a meticulous eye for quality with the analytical rigor of contract administration, she has created a sustainable model that involves her family and serves a community that, like her, is tired of “trash hair.” For Cowart, the goal is clear: building a brand that lasts for the next generation.

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