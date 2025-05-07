Women by Kandiss Edwards Black Woman Born Pre-Segregation Cannot Obtain Real ID Born at home with no official birth certificate Janette Gantt Palmer cannot receive a Real ID.







Janette Gantt Palmer, a 76-year-old retired postal worker from Miami, cannot renew her driver’s license.

Palmer is not in possession of an official birth certificate or U.S. passport–– both required to obtain a Real ID license, now mandated by federal law, CBS News reported.

Born at home in Aiken County, South Carolina, in February 1949, during segregation, Gantt Palmer never received a birth certificate. It was a common reality for many African Americans at the time, who were often denied access to hospitals due to Jim Crow laws.

“Back in those days, we were born at home. Nobody going to no hospital,” said Gantt Palmer. “The lady came to your house and helped your mom have the baby.”

Gantt Palmer legally drove for decades using her postal worker ID and Florida-issued license. The newly enforced Real ID rules are now presenting Gantt Palmer with obstacles.

“After waiting two hours in the line, I said, ‘I’d like to renew my driver’s license.’ ‘Oh no, you need this and you need that,’” Gantt Palmer recalled. ”For what, what reason? I never had it before.”

The Real ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 and now in full effect as of May 7, requires individuals to present verified documents proving identity and citizenship to receive federally approved identification.

The enforcement of Real ID standards affects more than just driver’s license renewals. As of today, travelers must comply with the Real ID identification.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials have stated that individuals without compliant ID will be turned away at airport security checkpoints unless they present a valid alternative, such as a military ID or passport.

Gantt Palmer’s niece, Florida State Rep. Ashley Gantt, is helping her aunt navigate the complex process of applying for a delayed birth certificate through the South Carolina Department of Public Health. The department requires at least three historical documents to establish identity. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart’s office has stepped in to explore ways to expedite documentation before the 90-day extension on Gantt Palmer’s license expires.

Gantt Palmer’s case underscores the impact of historical inequality on compliance with modern federal laws. With Real ID now required for essential travel and federal access, advocacy groups have raised concerns about how elderly Americans, rural residents, and historically marginalized communities will navigate bureaucratic hurdles.

RELATED CONTENT: Professor Disciplined for Practicing Architecture Without A License Out at Morgan State