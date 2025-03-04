HBCU by Sharelle Burt Professor Disciplined for Practicing Architecture Without A License Out at Morgan State Green once claimed to be a descendent of both Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.







Architecture professor Dale Glenwood Green is no longer teaching at Morgan State University in Baltimore after he was disciplined for misrepresenting himself as a licensed architect, the Baltimore Banner reports.

Green’s biography has been removed from the university’s website. Spokesperson Dell Jackson would not comment on Green’s departure, calling it an “HR matter.”

Green, who had taught at the school since 2008, built up an impressive reputation on campus and throughout the community as an advocate for some of Maryland’s oldest predominantly Black neighborhoods to be historically preserved.

Things started to crumble in December 2024.

He was fined $20,000 for practicing architecture without a valid license. In addition, he was called out by the Maryland Board of Architects, which ruled Green misrepresented himself as a licensed architect on a number of occasions. He even allegedly went as far as forging his own license.

The board said that once Morgan State caught wind of the allegations, the former professor created a fake email account to cover up the accusations.

At Morgan State, Green instructed dozens of students through courses related to architecture, such as studio classes where students received hands-on experience designing buildings. Outside of campus, Green worked to showcase the history of African-American communities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore while labeling himself as a descendant of famous civil rights advocates Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

According to Green’s attorney, Paul Knupp, Green plans to appeal the board’s ruling in Circuit Court.

In an ironic twist, in 2022, the school became the first HBCU to implement a licensing program, the Integrated Path to Architectural Licensure (IPAL), through the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), to help students start the lengthy licensure process while continuing their studies, according to the Architect’s Newspaper.

The partnership came about after a report from 2021 revealed that Black women made up less than 1 percent of the number of practicing architects in the U.S. Data also found that it takes Black architects a little over 13 years to obtain proper licensure.

The average architecture professional takes seven years, at the earliest, to complete the process.

RELATED CONTENT: Morgan State Tackles Crisis Of Declining Black Male Enrollment With New Task Force