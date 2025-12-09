Lifestyle by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Bout It! Black Woman Road Trips To Confront A Troll For Racist TikTok Comments The woman had the man recite her provided, pre-written apology over his racist comments.







One Black woman documented her journey to confront a man for his racist moments in a now-viral TikTok.

The content creator, whose account name is @davillainumade, posted the video of her taking a three-hour road trip to confront the person who left racist comments on one of her videos. While many would just make a snarky response in the app, the woman decided to take things a step further by approaching the man, reportedly named Mike, in person.

The woman, who recently made her account private, showed up at Mike’s work address to talk about the situation head-on.

“Hello, I’m looking for a Mike. Does a Mike work here?” she recorded herself asking cheerfully to someone inside the building.

She started the conversation politely before getting to the “why” for her showing up.

“So, a couple of days ago, you left a comment under somebody’s comment section. Do you remember that by any chance? It was regarding the Tennessee District 7,” she stated on the TikTok.

According to The Root, the TikToker is referring to the heated local race between Republicans and Democrats in the area. Mike’s alleged deleted comments called Black people the N-word while also sharing that he had “Black fatigue.”

Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, “Black fatigue” is a twist on the initial concept of Black people feeling burnout from white supremacy. Co-opted by an alt-right online group, its new meaning describes racist white people and their stereotypical thoughts of Black people on the internet.

However, the TikToker decided to cut out the fatigue and address the negative commenter face-to-face. She wanted him to realize that his words have real-life consequences. She also made mention of his secrets that she could easily reveal to those he loved most.

“You don’t know me, I don’t know you, but I was that person you commented under. Yes, that’s crazy, right? Crazy world,” she said in a mildly joking manner.

She continued, “But I just wanted you to know…You see how easy I found you? It’s not cool, right? So, I’m going to give you the opportunity to apologize, or I’m going to show your wife the Grindr account I found. How do you feel about that?”

Clearly shaken up, the man agreed to read an already-written apology. Although off-camera, the humiliation clearly worked as he took the accountability she asked for.

“I, Mike, do apologize for my actions. I see the consequences of my actions, and I will not do this to anyone else ever again,” Mike recited.

She then grabbed the note back, maybe to use for the next person who makes racist remarks. The TikTok, reposted on other accounts, has gone viral for the surprising act of getting one’s own justice.

