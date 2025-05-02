News by Kandiss Edwards NYT Bestseller Tina Knowles Receives Congratulatory Messages From Beyoncé And Mathew Knowles Tina Knowles or "Mama T" as she is called can add New York Times bestselling author to her plethora of titles.







Tina Knowles’s memoir, Matriarch, has achieved the No.1 spot on the New York Times bestseller list.

In Matriarch, Knowles shares her journey from her upbringing in segregated Galveston, Texas, to her role as a mother to global superstars Beyoncé and Solange. The memoir delves into her personal experiences, including her career as a fashion designer. It also includes her battle with breast cancer and her reflections on motherhood and Black womanhood.

Beyoncé celebrated her mother’s achievement by bringing her onstage during the Cowboy Carter Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 1.

Following a performance of Protector, Beyoncé led the crowd in congratulating her mother, affectionately saying, “Congratulations, Mama T!” This heartfelt moment was further enriched by the presence of Beyoncé’s daughters, Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, 7, marking a special three-generation appearance on stage.

Tina Knowles and Rumi joined Beyoncé for PROTECTOR



Awwww. Congrats Mama Tina pic.twitter.com/CH3LBL4Wer — NotBeyoncebutViolence (@ourhermitage) May 2, 2025

In a rare public gesture, Mathew Knowles, former music executive and ex-husband of Tina Knowles, extended his congratulations.

Mathew shared a photo of Tina holding her book, accompanied by the message, “Tina, congratulations on your New York Times #1 best seller ‘Matriarch.’ Mathew”

Tina, congratulations on your New York Times #1 best seller "Matriarch."



Mathew pic.twitter.com/tTRr73MaV8 — Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) May 1, 2025

Tina and Mathew Knowles, who divorced in 2011 after 33 years of marriage, have maintained a cordial relationship.

In an interview with E! Online, Tina reflected on their shared history.

“We are on good terms because we did a good job. We did some really good stuff.” She acknowledged their past troubles but asserted, “I never questioned whether he loved me or my kids.’

The book has garnered praise from notable figures. Oprah Winfrey selected Matriarch as her 113th Book Club pick. She described the book as “a fascinating memoir of Tina’s journey to become the global figure she is today.”

The public acknowledgment from Tina’s family, ex-husband, and notable celebrities highlights her position as the matriarch of her family, a powerhouse businesswoman, and author in her own right.

