Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn All-Black Women Dental Practice Breaks New Ground With Tech-Driven Care An all-Black women–led dental practice in Houston is redefining care with a tech-driven approach and a mission to close gaps in access to quality dental services.







Dr. Ashandra Batiste is redefining the dental industry with her multimillion-dollar, tech-driven practice led entirely by an all-Black team of women dentists.

Inspired by her training at Howard University College of Dentistry, where she embraced a culture of excellence and collective ownership, Dr. Batiste credits that foundation for shaping her approach to Elite Dental Wellness—a multimillion-dollar Houston practice led by an all-Black team of women dentists, where breaking down barriers to quality dental care is the mission.

“There’s still this disparity in healthcare where people are like, ‘I didn’t even know that you guys existed’ … That is insane to me that in the year 2026, people are still like, ‘Wow, there’s Black female dentists,’” Batiste told Afro Tech.

At Elite Dental Wellness, Dr. Batiste works alongside Dr. Lindsey Sinclair Miller, Dr. Sarah Glenn, and Dr. Tamaara Willis to offer comprehensive care, from preventive and restorative services to cosmetic and emergency dentistry. The practice is focused on closing gaps in access by serving patients with or without traditional insurance.

Technology also plays a key role, with tools like the Nomad X-ray system for more efficient, lower-radiation imaging, and the PerioLase MVP-7 for minimally invasive gum therapy that can replace traditional surgery.

“You have some periodontists who don’t use it … But then again, where’s the empathy at? How are you thinking about your patients?” asked Dr. Willis, the practice’s periodontist, who is the only provider performing the procedure and specializes in both dental implants and LANAP therapy. “You’re gonna take them through all that pain, you’re gonna take them through the sensitivity, you’re gonna take them through their teeth looking long like piano keys just because you can get the same result when it’s unnecessary?”

Looking ahead, Elite Dental Wellness is leaning into technology, using AI-powered scanners that can instantly preview results for Invisalign, crowns, and veneers to enhance patient care. The team is also engaging the community through its Glam & Glow event, featuring women-owned vendors offering services like lash extensions, brow grooming, glam makeup, and nutrition consulting.

The event takes place May 9 at the practice’s office in Houston and requires an RSVP.

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