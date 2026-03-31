Women by Ahsan Washington Black Women Whose Interior Design Aesthetic Blow Our Minds These designers are mapping visually stunning careers







At the close of Women’s History Month, BLACK ENTERPRISE continues to recognize Black women who transform both cultural norms and physical environments as part of International Black Women’s History Month. The interior design industry as a profession isn’t the most diverse. The industry is predominantly occupied by 86% white individuals, with just 2% of Black professionals represented, according to Forbes.

Yet today’s top Black women designers have carved out their own career paths, creating stunning, intentional designs that break industry conventions. These designers create interior spaces that blend bold cultural maximalism with refined modern luxury, producing deeply personal expressions of identity fused with innovative design. Get into these designers who are mapping visually stunning careers that transform the Black home with a Black aesthetic that can’t be denied.

Neffi Walker

The Black Home founder and Philadelphia-based interior designer, Neffi Walker, started her current design approach through renovating her own home. Over 10 years of work, she has developed a unique design approach that places Blackness at the center of her interior creations. Walker’s design approach uses deep, moody color schemes, with black as the primary color, while incorporating multiple textures and lighting elements to create visual depth. Walker transforms black from a shunned color into a luxurious symbol of cultural significance, resulting in spaces that are both upscale and emotionally meaningful.

Kiva Brent

Kiva Brent is an interior decorator and content creator based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Brent built her brand D.I.Y. with KB to promote accessible luxury design. Brent’s design philosophy prioritizes intentionality, favoring functional, high-impact pieces over excess. The aesthetic combines modern glam with clean minimalism to offer practical ways to achieve a refined look on a budget. The elevated interior design work connects with people who want sophisticated spaces that stay within reach.

Timala

The Tampa-based entrepreneur Timala founded Decurated Interiors, a virtual design firm that provides eDesign services. Through her experience as a furniture buyer, Timala integrates more than 10 years of sourcing knowledge into her client projects. The method Timala uses combines ease of use with tailored design solutions to deliver customized interiors to clients, no matter where they are located. The design style she prefers creates curated modernism through neutral color schemes combined with purposeful decorative elements that showcase individual client lifestyles and identities.

Amber Guyton

The Atlanta-based designer Amber Guyton established Blessed Little Bungalow as a blog before transforming it into a design brand in 2016. Through her design work, Guyton uses bold jewel tones and storytelling to create spaces that radiate authentic joy. Her design philosophy rejects sterile minimalism, favoring layered interiors that express personal stories drawn from real experiences.

Sheila Bridges

Sheila Bridges is an interior designer in Harlem and founded her company, Sheila Bridges Design, in 1994. Sheila Bridges graduated from Parsons School of Design and gained fame through her “Harlem Toile” pattern, which transforms French toile into a Black cultural perspective. Bridges combines traditional American design elements with historical stories into modern interior spaces. The intellectual depth of her work creates spaces that deliver both conceptual richness and visual impact.

Brigette Romanek

Brigette Romanek is an interior designer based in Los Angeles and leads Romanek Design Studio, which designs residences for celebrity clients and creative professionals. Romanek’s design approach combines modern elegance with cozy elements through her use of natural materials, neutral color schemes, and sculptural shapes. Her interiors achieve natural luxury through their perfect balance of comfortable elements and polished design.

Malene Barnett

Malene Barnett works as a multidisciplinary designer in Brooklyn and leads her own studio, Malene Barnett Studio. The designer creates interiors, textiles, and ceramics through an African diaspora lens. Barnett’s aesthetic and artisanal methods combine texture, craftsmanship, and cultural elements from around the world. Barnett’s interiors achieve a soulful atmosphere through a focus on handmade details and material textures.

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