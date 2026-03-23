Sneaker Heads: Black Women Who Branded Their Own Sneaker Line

Black women are very much a part of the multibillion-dollar sneaker market. They have endorsed, designed, and branded footwear that combines cultural elements with essential performance features. These women lead athlete-founded startups and independent design studios, creating brands that transform the story of ownership, representation, and innovation in sneaker culture. The following list features Black women who lead sneaker brands with intentional impact. During Women’s History Month, BLACK ENTERPRISE celebrates their historical achievements and ongoing progress.

Allyson Felix, Saysh

Allyson Felix, the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history, founded footwear brand Saysh. The Saysh One sneaker is the brand’s first product, a women-focused lifestyle and sneaker brand that creates footwear to address design disparities in athletic shoes. Saysh began operations in 2021 after Felix ended her contract with Nike. Felix established Saysh to create a women-focused brand that supports women’s health and performance while building community, following her work to secure maternal protections and fair treatment for female athletes. Saysh operates from the United States, processing direct-to-consumer sales through its online platform.

Brittney Perry, PerryCo Shoes

In 2018, Brittney Perry established PerryCo Shoes in the United States to produce minimalist sneakers that defy conventional footwear standards through gender-neutral design. The brand emerged to fill design voids. Perry Co is an inclusive footwear brand with versatile everyday sneakers and a purposeful mission.

Angela Simmons & Vanessa Simmons – Pastry Shoes

Angela and Vanessa Simmons founded Pastry Shoes in 2007, creating one of the first widely distributed sneaker brands owned by Black women. Pastry footwear designs catered to performance, combining fashion elements to attract dancers and young buyers seeking expressive, functional sneakers. The brand achieved worldwide retail distribution through Foot Locker and other major outlets.

Angel Reese – Reebok Signature Line

In 2024, WNBA star and NCAA champion Angel Reese signed a multi-year deal with Reebok to launch her own signature sneaker line, marking a major achievement in women’s basketball footwear. The partnership demonstrates increased investment in women athletes, seeks to enhance representation in performance sneakers, and places Reese among a limited group of players who receive signature shoe recognition.

A’ja Wilson – Nike Signature Sneaker

WNBA MVP and Olympic gold medalist A’ja Wilson landed a signature sneaker agreement with Nike and released her first model in 2025, making her part of the exclusive group of athletes with branded footwear. The partnership includes worldwide distribution and demonstrates Nike’s growing commitment to women’s basketball while working to boost the representation of Black women in performance sneaker markets.

Teyana Taylor, Air Jordan Collaborations

Actress, singer, and choreographer Teyana Taylor worked with Jordan Brand to create several sneaker collections, which received major attention in 2023 and 2024, with her latest collaboration being the Rose Jordan 3. Her work introduced Black female creative direction to the Air Jordan brand by merging its performance legacy with lifestyle narratives, broadening cultural diversity within one of the most powerful sneaker brands.

Cardi B – Reebok Collaboration

Since 2018, Grammy-winning artist Cardi B has teamed up with Reebok to create sneaker and apparel collections. The partnership between Reebok and Cardi B was created to connect with female customers and bring Reebok back into lifestyle sneaker discussions. Cardi B’s cultural impact increased market visibility and consumer engagement.

Rihanna – Fenty x Puma

Music and fashion icon Rihanna joined Puma as creative director to produce the Fenty x Puma sneaker line in 2015, and relaunched it in 2023, achieving worldwide commercial success. The partnership rendered stylish sneaker designs that attracted female buyers to Puma, thus expanding the brand’s market presence while strengthening Rihanna’s status as a fashion and footwear innovator.

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