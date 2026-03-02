Business by Jeffrey McKinney AI Power Shift: How Black ‘Women Of Power’ Are Leading Ethical Tech And Positioning Themselves As Future-Proof Executives Expert proclaims the demand for people who can bridge AI strategy with human understanding is exploding right now.







When it comes to digital transformation and ethical AI, Black women are leading the charge and helping reshape these areas across diverse business sectors.

Women of color in leadership roles are a driving force both in the United States and globally, according to Alicia Lyttle, CEO of the consultancy firm AI InnoVision. That is critical now as artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving into a mainstream tool in an essential way, changing how people work, run businesses, and embrace technology.

This report projects that roughly over 1 billion jobs could be altered by technology over the next decade, with AI and information processing impacting 86% of businesses by 2030. To help them remain relevant, the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will include AI Bootcamps to assist Black women in this capacity.

Analysis uncovers why that is truly needed. Lyttle shared that Harvard Business Review data indicates only 3% of Black women hold executive roles in corporate America. Only 12% of AI researchers worldwide are women, with Black women being a fraction of that already puny number.

“In AI consulting specifically — one of the most lucrative entry points into this industry — data from my own organization showed that only 23% of AI consultants were women in 2024. That’s climbed to 30% in 2025, which is progress, but we have a long way to go.”

The encouraging news Lyttle touched on highlights the multiple ways Black women are making a difference. For instance, she says they are leading in ethical AI design and advocacy. Lyttle is noted as one of JPMorgan Chase’s “100 Women to KNOW in America” and has trained thousands of entrepreneurs, executives, and government leaders worldwide.

She declared that Black women are leading as educators and translators. “Black women are stepping into boardrooms, classrooms, government agencies, and stages across the globe to make AI understandable and accessible — not just for the already-privileged, but for everyone.”

Entrepreneurially, Black women are building AI-powered businesses at scale. She says those firms range from AI consulting firms to digital product empires. “I’ve trained thousands of professionals, including corporate executives and government leaders, and the level of innovation I see from Black women in those rooms is undeniable.”

Likewise, Black women are showing up as community stewards, ensuring their neighborhoods, schools, and families are not left behind in the biggest wealth-generating revolution of their lifetime, Lyttle says. “That’s a form of leadership the tech industry rarely talks about — but it’s some of the most important work being done.”

Challenge-wise, access, a confidence gap, and motivation to turn AI skills into real income are some of the largest obstacles Lyttle sees for Black women. She cites AI “not for them” as a big barrier, but it can be overcome simply by starting. “The solution is getting into rooms, programs, and networks that teach not just how to use AI but how to build a business and a career with it.”

Jekwenta “Coach K” Primm, a nationally acclaimed business coach, grant-funding strategist, and educator, encourages Black women go to ChatGPT or another AI platform and talk about their business and inquire how to potentially gain capital for it. She uses AI to help clients get financing.

“ChatGPT is going to generate you an entire game plan that shows what your impact is, what your problem and solution statement is, what the need of your business is, and how you can be ethical with getting access to grants and positioning yourself as the most qualified candidate to get access to money for your business.”

Primm added that education and mentorship are pivotal for Black women in AI because people want to learn from people who look like them and whom they can relate to.

“The more we get minority women to understand AI and understand this information, the more we’ll get minority women that have the education to use this tool and use this strategy in their business.”

