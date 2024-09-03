Women by Sharelle Burt Trump Campaign Drops ‘I’m Not With Her’ Video Of Black Women Against Kamala Harris Can't get all of them....







Former President Donald Trump released a new video, “I’m Not With Her,” featuring a montage of Black women who claim they won’t be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in November 2024, NBC News reports.

Released on Aug. 28, the video is a new attempt from the Trump-Vance campaign to garner support from Black women voters ahead of the presidential election. More than a dozen women make an appearance, some from key battleground states, expressing their opposition to Harris and claiming the HBCU graduate is out of touch with Black voters. “I and millions of other Black Americans will cast my vote for Donald J. Trump,” voter Bebe Diamond of New York City said in the video.

Trump has his work cut out for him in grabbing the full attention of Black women — the same demographic where 90% voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. Traditionally, Black voters vote on the Democratic ticket. Following the 2024 Democratic National Convention, polls show Harris narrowing in on Trump. According to Axios, Harris has 48% support from survey respondents over Trump’s 47%. She also led by two points — 47% to 45% — on an independent and third-party candidate ballot.

Outside of the one woman from Kalamazoo, Michigan, who suggested her support of Trump comes from the “economic policies our country experienced under his leadership as our 45th president,” the other women didn’t elaborate on why they were not supporting the vice president in her quest for the White House. In a statement regarding the video, the director of the Trump campaign’s Black media, Janiyah Thomas, says the video is a play on how the Democratic Party has looked past Black issues for years. “Black voters have been taken for granted by the Democratic Party for years, but President Trump’s message is resonating at historic levels because he is doing the work and meeting voters where they are,” Thomas said, according to the Chicago Defender.

The Harris campaign clapped back on the comments, saying the numbers paint a different picture as Black women have been mobilizing on historic levels to ensure Harris wins. “Let’s not forget that the electric mobilization efforts that we have seen across the country for the Harris-Walz ticket was led by tens of thousands of Black women who came together less than twenty-four hours after Vice President Harris launched her candidacy — raising seven figures for the new Harris for President campaign,” Harris’ director of Black media, Jasmine Harris, said.

On social media, the video is receiving mixed reviews. MAGA supporters are singing praises of unity, with other Black women who didn’t make the cut wanting to be added. “Add me on that list too,” @peggydodson wrote.

Others called out how a little over 12 women won’t make much of a difference. “Geez, only 12!?! White women for Harris had over 200,000 and 44,000 Black women for Harris,” @dividedwefa11 said.

The unidentified social media user continued to highlight that over 200 Republicans formerly working for the Bush, Cheney, and McCain administrations issued support for Harris over the nominee of their own party. “Wow, you found 12 black women to say they’re not voting for Harris. Wow over 200 Bush, Cheney, and McCain administrations just came out and said they are not supporting Trump along with every living president and vice president along with 90% of his own cabinet and even multiple family members and they condemn Trump and warning us of Trump 2.0.,” she said.

“Read that again because I don’t think your 12 people hold a candle to all of the people that know him best.”

