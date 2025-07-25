Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Women In Entertainment Launch National Network Following Kamala Harris Mobilization Effort The group behind the Win With Black Women campaign has evolved into a national network.







A year after mobilizing for Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign, the group behind Win With Black Women has evolved into a national network for Black women in entertainment.

On July 23, Black Women in Entertainment (BWIE) officially launched, evolving from its roots as Black Women in Entertainment for Kamala, the group announced on Instagram. The new national network remains dedicated to fostering community, culture, and collective power for Black women across the industry.

Founded by communications strategist and former Apple TV+ global publicity lead Evan Seymour, BWIE builds on the 2024 collective that worked to mobilize Black women within the entertainment industry in support of Kamala Harris’ run for the presidency. That group successfully united over 500 Black women in entertainment to drive voter education, support then–Vice President Harris, and amplify Black women’s voices in media and politics.

Now, Seymour is focused on expanding the initiative beyond the political space to unite powerhouse Black women and mobilize their efforts in new ways.

“Today marks one year since I turned inspiration into action,” Seymour said in a social media statement. “After watching the historic Win With Black Women Zoom, I decided to bring together a few of my incredible entertainment industry friends to support then-Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to serve as the leader of our country. We organized on WhatsApp, and that WhatsApp grew from ten women into hundreds mobilizing across the country in a matter of days.”

First up, BWIE is looking to host both virtual and in-person networking events, educational workshops, and community initiatives, all in the name of uniting Black women. The group also plans to support mutual aid efforts and local grassroots work, while fostering mentorship, creative collaborations, and career growth among its members.

“The call to do something doesn’t end on Election Day,” Seymour said. “Now, we’re choosing to do something that centers us — our growth, our care, and our collective brilliance.”

