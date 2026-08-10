Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO, AARP Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Seen, Heard, Remembered: Bridges That Will Shape The Future Of Black Women In Film And TV Black actresses are powering major projects and shaping cultural conversations in real time.







Written By Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO, AARP

We’re seeing a bit of a plot twist in movies and TV this year — one that places Black women at the center of cultural and commercial momentum. From prestige dramas like Euphoria to blockbusters like The Odyssey, Black actresses are powering major projects and shaping cultural conversations in real time. They’re part of a wider wave of Black talent redefining the industry. Black men also lead some of the year’s most celebrated work, from LaKeith Stanfield in I Love Boosters to Emmy nominee Sterling K. Brown in Paradise. But new AARP research finds that Black women are the key drivers of a representation shift.

A national AARP survey of 1,801 Black adults 18+ found that they are among the industry’s most engaged viewers. Older Black women in particular shape how aging is perceived on screen: nearly all (95%) of those surveyed say representation of Black women 50+ is important. A similar percentage (96%) say it’s important to show multiple generations together. And 54% say seeing Black women 50+ on screen has made them feel more positive about aging, a fact that reflects an even broader audience demand.

Yet even now, the research points to significant untapped potential: only a quarter of the viewing audience believe that today’s portrayal of Black women is very accurate. For studios and creators, that represents a significant business opportunity among Black consumers, a group with an estimated $2 trillion in buying power according to Nielsen.

Centering Black Women

I’ve written before about the impact of Viola Davis, the highest grossing Black film actress in history, and Angela Bassett, who is among the highest paid actresses on TV. This year, Zendaya is headlining multiple 2026 tentpoles — The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three, and the long‑awaited return of Euphoria — a slate that places a young Black woman at the center of many of the industry’s most anticipated releases.

Mid‑year projects continue this trajectory. Is God Is brings a searing family drama led by Kara Young and Mallori Johnson, with Vivica A. Fox anchoring the generational storyline and Janelle Monáe rounding out the ensemble. I Love Boosters offers a sci‑fi satire powered by Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, and Taylour Paige. You, Me & Tuscany places Halle Bailey at the center of a breezy romance about reinvention and unexpected love. And in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Lupita Nyong’o takes on dual roles as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, adding depth and complexity to one of the year’s most ambitious films.

All of these reflect our findings that Black adults want to see more friendship, romance, and heroic journeys — especially women, 68% of whom favor love and romance. Taken together, these compelling projects signal real progress.

But AARP’s research shows that the greatest opportunities still lie ahead, especially when it comes to how Black women are portrayed, the stories they’re given, and the value the industry places on their presence.

The Five Bridges We Must Build

Black audiences are telling us what inspires them, what feels missing, and what they want to see more of, particularly when it comes to Black women 50 and older. Their responses point to five bridges the industry has yet to build and cross.

The Authenticity Bridge. Black audiences want portrayals that feel true. Authenticity would meet overwhelming demand and deepen cultural trust.

The Storyline Bridge. Viewers want richer narratives — more friendship, romance, and heroic journeys. Expanding storylines beyond stereotypes would unlock deeper emotional resonance.

The Generational Bridge. Intergenerational storytelling would broaden audience reach. Showing characters of different ages together reflects how families and communities actually live, and creates space for richer, more layered narratives capable of connecting generations.

The Influence Bridge. Older Black women already shape how aging is perceived. Centering their stories reflects the influence they have in their communities and expands audiences’ perceptions of what aging can look like.

The Economic Bridge. Women 50+ are a driving force within the 50‑plus audience, a group that spends more than $10 billion annually on movies and streaming, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) published by AARP.

The momentum is here. The audience is here. The opportunity is here. When storytellers portray Black women with intention and complexity, audiences feel more inspired, more connected, more positive. Our culture needs it, and is more than ready for it. The proof is at the box office, and in the bottom line.

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